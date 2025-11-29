Seattle Seahawks' biggest disappointment in 2025 may no longer qualify for title

At the beginning of the season, the Seattle Seahawks' run game was overall the biggest disappointment on a team that asserted it would run the ball early and often.

Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet were largely ineffective, and the offense was propped up by the nuclear connection between Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But the tides have turned for the Seahawks' run game, making a significant shift in the right direction in terms of yards per carry.

The Seahawks averaged just 3.7 yards per carry over the first six games. Over their last four, Seattle is posting 4.1 yards per carry. Walker is on pace for his second 1000-yard rushing season, and Charbonnet has been a solid red zone threat (seven touchdowns).

Even with the recent surge, most of the criticism has fallen on Charbonnet — particularly because of expectations set in training camp that he could become the lead back in Seattle.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, Charbonnet has lost the running back battle so far in 2025, which is why Pro Football and Sports Network named him and the Seahawks' running back room the team's biggest disappointment of 2025 thus far.

"Their focus, under Mike Macdonald, has been to establish the run game," PFSN wrote. "Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III have two excellent options to ensure that becomes a reality. Unfortunately, the former hasn’t lived up to his billing so far this season. Ranking No. 48 in RBi, he is averaging 3.5 yards per carry for 385 rushing yards through 11 games."

From a season-wide lens, this is a valid assessment of the Seahawks' run game. It hasn't been as advertised, but not abandoning the run has benefited the offense this season. It's slowly improved to the point where it's now an asset for offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

In 2024, Ryan Grubb abandoned the run when it didn't work. That put Geno Smith in tough spots and never allowed that dimension of the offense to improve. They're staying committed in 2025, and it's finally starting to break through.

