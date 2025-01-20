Seahawks Turn In Low Average Viewership in 2024
In a season where the Seattle Seahawks missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year, the fans also weren't as tuned in as they could have been.
Seattle had the seventh-lowest average national TV viewership in the NFL in 2024 at 14.01 million, per Sportico. That was the second-lowest among NFC West teams ahead of only the Arizona Cardinals, who pulled the third-lowest viewership in the league (8.59 million).
The Seattle-Tacoma area ranks 13th in Designated Market Area (DMA) among 69 qualified cities, which means they are grossly underperforming their approximate viewership expectation.
The Detroit Lions (22.65 million), Dallas Cowboys (22.47 million) and Kansas City Chiefs (22.07 million) made up the top 3 teams. The Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars (6.4 million) and Tennessee Titans (5.61 million) made up the bottom 3, with the Carolina Panthers' viewership numbers being unavailable.
For comparison, the San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing 6-11 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The 49ers ranked 10th in DMA, and had the eighth-highest average viewership in the league this season (20.31 million).
Rounding out the NFC West, the Los Angeles area ranks second among all sports cities, and the Rams were 20th in the league (15.91 million).
The Seahawks' low viewership numbers are somewhat surprising considering the fans pride themselves on being among the best in the league. With a new head coach and weapons on both sides of the ball, 2024 appeared to be one of the more anticipated seasons in recent team history.
The 12th Man moniker really only assists the team at Lumen Field, but there was a time — namely when the Seahawks were competing for Super Bowls — when the fanbase traveled well and truly was one of the loudest in the NFL.
After multiple middling seasons without much improvement in total wins, it appears Seattle is now near the bottom of the league in fan interest.
