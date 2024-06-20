Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Jon Rhattigan Push For Significant LB Role?
With OTAs wrapping up across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in just under two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best- and worst-case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
After taking one of the more unique paths to the NFL, will Jon Rhattigan see an increase in playing time in his fourth season?
Background
Ranked a two-star recruit by Rivals, Rhattigan committed to the Army and joined the Black Knights at the West Point campus in New York. He appeared in 14 games over his first three seasons from 2017–19 but logged just six total tackles. Then, as a senior in 2020, he was thrust into a starting role, playing 11 games and finishing with 78 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. Rhattigan was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft, and he was released before being signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad. 10 days after signing to the practice squad, he was activated and appeared in 14 games on special teams as a rookie, totaling 17 tackles. He has since bounced back and forth between the Seahawks’ active roster and practice squad in the last two seasons, while also enduring an ACL injury, playing in 22 games and compiling 15 tackles. He saw his first defensive snaps in 2023 across four games, while also playing 303 special teams snaps.
Scheme Fit
Rhattigan is decently sized at 6-0, 236 pounds, and he played all 20 of his defensive snaps at inside linebacker last season, per Pro Football Focus. A sure-handed tackler, Rhattigan has excelled in run defense while, at times, struggling a bit in coverage. Despite that, his football IQ stands out and allows him to excel beyond his athletic capabilities with excellent reaction time and tendencies, and he fits the mold of an inside linebacker in Mike Macdonald’s scheme.
Best Case Scenario
With free agent additions Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson sidelined until training camp, Rhattigan stood out in the offseason program enough to buy himself favor with Seattle’s new coaching staff. Even when the projected starters do return, Rhattigan earns priority reps on the second team and secures a rotational role on the Seahawks’ 53-man roster, allowing him to remain as a special teams ace, and he sees the field on defense far more than he did in 2023.
Worst Case Scenario
As Seattle gets healthy in training camp, Rhattigan’s play during the offseason program is outshined significantly by the higher-level, younger athletes on the Seahawks roster, pushing him down the depth chart despite his experience with the scheme. He is cut after Seattle’s final preseason game and signed back on the practice squad as an emergency activation.
What to Expect in 2024
Rhattigan has benefitted greatly from Seattle’s injury-riddled linebacker corps, getting most of the first team reps alongside Patrick O’Connell as the Seahawks’ inside linebackers in the offseason program. That has allowed him hands-on experience with the new scheme and given him a chance to make plays in front of the coaching staff before the projected starters even step on the field in 11-on-11 drills. As of now, that’s a huge bump to Rhattigan’s stock.
It’s possible Baker and Dodson don’t look as good as advertised in camp, especially coming off injuries, and Rhattigan pushes Dodson for regular-season snaps at the WILL linebacker spot. However, he will also have to beat out rookie Tyrice Knight for those snaps, which muddles Rhattigan’s outlook a bit given three legitimate players are gunning for playing time. It’s hard to see Rhattigan dropping off the 53-man roster regardless, and he will be a contributor on gamedays in one way or another.