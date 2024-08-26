Seattle Seahawks Add EDGE Depth, Acquire Trevis Gipson For Late Round Pick
In need of depth at the edge position following an injury to starter Uchenna Nwosu suffered in Saturday's preseason finale, the Seattle Seahawks orchestrated their fourth trade in the month of August to land a viable veteran insurance option on Monday morning.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Seahawks have swung a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire outside linebacker Trevis Gipson for a late round draft choice. Specific details on the pick have yet to be disclosed.
A fifth-year NFL veteran, Gipson entered the league as a fifth-round pick out of Tulsa with the Bears in 2020 and saw limited action as a rookie. But in 2020, he emerged as one of Chicago's best edge defenders in a breakthrough sophomore campaign, posting a career-high seven sacks and generating five forced fumbles with a 10.2 percent pass rush win rate. Though his sack numbers decreased in 2022, he racked up 11 quarterback hits and 30 pressures that season, remaining an effective rotational rusher.
Despite his improved play in his second and third season with the Bears, Gipson was waived during final roster cuts last August, eventually signing with the Titans two days later. He appeared in eight games with Tennessee, generating seven pressures and one sack on just 39 pass rushing reps, before signing with Jacksonville in March.
Only 27 years old, Gipson will join a Seahawks squad that could be without Nwosu for considerable time. The standout pass rusher exited Saturday's win over the Browns after being on the receiving end of an illegal cut block by guard Wyatt Teller and eventually left for the locker room, though coach Mike Macdonald didn't have any details on the severity of the injury after the game and his status for the season opener against the Broncos remains uncertain.
Seattle also traded former second-round pick Darrell Taylor to Chicago for a 2025 sixth-round pick on Friday, further creating the need for extra depth, particularly with Gipson being better suited for base four-man fronts in a role similar to the one Taylor held in Macdonald's defense. He also has prior NFL experience on special teams on kick coverage in previous seasons and could contribute in the same capacity for his new team.