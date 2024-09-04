Seattle Seahawks Add Pair of Defenders to Practice Squad Prior to Season Opener
Continuing to shuffle their practice squad with preparation for their season opener well underway, the Seattle Seahawks announced the signing of defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna and defensive end Kenneth Odumegwu to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Both Bohanna and Odumegwu worked out for Seattle on Tuesday during the team's off day, and after releasing tackle Max Pircher and defensive tackle Kyon Barrs from the practice squad, they had one vacancy and an exempted spot available to sign each player. Since Odumegwu is an International Pathway Player, he replaces Pircher as the team's practice squad exemption for a 17th spot.
Previously a sixth-round pick out of Kentucky, Bohanna has bounced around in three-plus NFL seasons, spending time with the Cowboys, Lions, and most recently the Titans, who released him last month as part of final roster cuts. The 6-4, 337-pound nose tackle has suited up for 27 regular season games, producing 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit in a reserve role, with most of that action coming in Dallas where he played for current Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde.
This preseason, Bohanna registered three tackles and two quarterback pressures for Tennessee, including playing 19 snaps against his new team when Seattle traveled to Nashville for the second exhibition game. Now, he will provide much-needed insurance as a true nose tackle behind Johnathan Hankins.
Born in Nigeria, Odumegwu originally starred as a soccer and basketball player before American football scouts discovered him, eventually inviting him to former NFL pass rusher Osi Umenyiora's NFL Africa Touchdown Camp in Ghana in 2022. The 6-6, 269-pound defender earned Defensive MVP honors in that showcase and after performing well at the International Combine in London, he was allocated to the Packers as part of the International Pathway Program.
Playing in the preseason for Green Bay each of the past two years, Odumegwu registered one tackle and one pressure on 26 snaps in four exhibition contests. He will now join a Seattle practice squad already featuring ex-Baltimore starter Tyus Bowser and former fifth-round pick Tyreke Smith, giving the team plenty of depth with veteran starter Uchenna Nwosu nursing a sprained knee that could keep him out for a few weeks to open the regular season.