Seattle Seahawks Already Rule Out Uchenna Nwosu For Week 2
Hours before the first injury report of Week 2 will be released, Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald confirmed his team will be without Uchenna Nwosu for a second straight game when they travel to Foxboro to face the New England Patriots.
Out since suffering a sprained knee on an illegal cut block by Browns guard Wyatt Teller in the Seahawks preseason finale, Nwosu avoided landing on injured reserve to open the season, but he obviously isn't close to returning yet with the team already ruling him out for Sunday before the first practice of the week. In his absense, Seattle will once again start Boye Mafe and Dre'Mont Jones at the edge spots with Derick Hall and recently acquired veteran Trevis Gipson serving as backups.
Set to make their first trip cross country to play a 10 AM PT start against the Patriots, the Seahawks could also consider elevating either Tyreke Smith or Tyus Bowser from the practice squad as additional depth for Sunday.
In additional injury news, Macdonald still didn't have a concrete update on the status of running back Ken Walker III and right tackle George Fant, who remain day-to-day. Walker did not play at the end of the fourth quarter in Sunday's win over Denver due to an abdominal issue that cropped up late in the game, while Fant exited in the first quarter with a knee injury and quickly was ruled out with Stone Forsythe replacing him in the lineup for the final three quarters.
In the event Walker isn't full strength for Week 2, the Seahawks do have Kenny McIntosh ready to take on a reserve role behind Zach Charbonnet and undrafted rookie George Holani could be an elevation candidate from the practice squad. Depending on Fant's health, rookie Mike Jerrell likely would be active after being a healthy scratch in Week 1, while McClendon Curtis could also be brought up as another depth option off the practice squad if needed.
Macdonald also acknowledged veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown, who has been sidelined since mid-August by a foot injury suffered during a joint practice with the Titans in Nashville, wants to return this week to face his former team in New England. But his status for Sunday remains up in the air and on a day-to-day basis similar to Walker and Fant.