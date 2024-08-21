Seattle Seahawks Analysis: 5 Offensive Players With Most to Gain in Preseason Finale
Now less than a week away from cut down day, the Seattle Seahawks will host their final preseason audition of the summer against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, presenting one last opportunity for players vying for roster spots to impress.
Which Seahawks have the most to potentially gain in the exhibition finale at Luman Field? Headlined by an ongoing battle up front, here are five offensive players with plenty riding on Saturday's contest:
Anthony Bradford
Bradford has been the first-team right guard for the majority of training camp and the preseason for the Seahawks, but rookie Christian Haynes looks to be closing in on him with coach Mike Macdonald still calling the competition in the trenches wide open. The second-year blocker has been impressive in the preseason, dishing out punishing blocks in the run game both at the line of scrimmage and second level while not allowing a single pressure on 18 pass blocking reps in last Saturday's loss to the Titans. With Haynes hot on his tail, however, he won't be able to take his foot off the pedal at all in the finale, as he will need to be sharp once again in all facets to ensure he remains in the starting lineup over the esteemed third-round pick.
Easop Winston
Now in his third season with the organization, Winston may have his best shot yet at finally sticking on Seattle's 53-man roster after coming up just short the last two summers. He's coming off another highly impressive preseason game where he hauled in a 23-yard touchdown and still remains in the mix to return kicks and/or punts, with the special teams aspect being especially critical in his hunt for the sixth or even seventh receiver spot. If he's able to continue maximizing on his chances in the passing game and contributes a quality return or two, he could potentially put himself on the right side of the bubble in a crowded receiving room against the likes of Dareke Young, Cody White, and Dee Eskridge.
Tyler Mabry
With the arrival of Pharaoh Brown and rookie AJ Barner, Mabry didn't look to be in the mix for a roster spot at an overhauled tight end group, but the situation has changed quickly due to injuries at the position. Aside from Noah Fant being banged up, Brown could miss extended time due to a foot injury, opening the door for Mabry to slide onto the roster due to his positional flexibility and special teams fit. A better blocker than advertised and a quality athlete with some untapped upside as a receiver, he has gained some valuable regular season experience the last few years and a strong finish to the preseason might be enough to warrant inclusion on the roster.
Mike Jerrell
Seeing his first NFL action after making the jump from Division II Findlay, Jerrell hasn't looked out of place or out of his element since reporting for his first training camp last month. Aside from holding his own against starters in 1-on-1s on the practice field, he has been rock solid in preseason games so far, not allowing any pressures on 20 pass blocking snaps through two games. With George Fant and Stone Forsythe ahead of him on the depth chart, however, it's debatable whether he has done enough to earn a roster spot, and he could help his cause immensely with a strong game against the Browns, especially if Abraham Lucas isn't close to returning from the PUP list.
Kenny McIntosh
Fully recovered from an injury that derailed his rookie season, McIntosh has helped his case for a roster spot quite a bit the last two weeks with hard-nosed running, as he has racked up 65 yards after contact and forced eight missed tackles so far in the preseason. He also made a far more significant impact in the passing game against the Titans, snagging two passes for 17 yards and a first down. Where he still can bolster his case, however, remains as a pass protector, where he has had his share of problems in the preseason picking up blitzes and executing his assignments. If he can play a cleaner game on that front and add a special teams tackle or return as a cherry on top, he can take himself off the bubble and close in on lock status to make the team.