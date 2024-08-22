Seattle Seahawks Analysis: Acquiring Michael Barrett Improves Long-Term Outlook at LB
Following the departures of Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks this spring, the Seattle Seahawks quickly found replacements at linebacker in veterans Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker, but those moves served as short-term Band Aids with each player signed to only a one-year contract.
From a long-term perspective, with neither Dodson or Baker inked past this season and playing on what amounts to prove it deals, the Seahawks don't have a single linebacker on the roster with more than 20 career regular season defensive snaps under contract beyond 2024. While Thursday's trade to acquire rookie Michael Barrett from the Panthers in exchange for veteran cornerback Mike Jackson doesn't change that factoid, however, the move does create a brighter potential future for the franchise at linebacker moving forward.
One of the underrated cogs of Michigan's stingy defense over the past three seasons, including starring in the middle of current Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald's defense when he was defensive coordinator in Ann Arbor in 2021, Barrett quietly put up stellar stat lines for the Wolverines. After being utilized as more of a situational defender earlier in his college career, he tallied 157 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss while also generating three forced fumbles and two interceptions in his final three years on campus, earning All-Big Ten honors twice.
While Barrett didn't test very well at the NFL combine with below-average results in the vertical jump and short shuttle and lacks prototypical linebacker size at 5-11, 233 pounds, which inevitably led to him not being selected until the seventh round in April's draft, he compensates for those deficiencies with a physical play style and a high football IQ.
Illustrating his quality all-around game, along with being a capable run defender, Barrett has been one of college football's most productive blitzing linebackers over the past several seasons, a key characteristic Macdonald demands from players at the position. Per Pro Football Focus, he finished with 16 pressures on just 46 rush attempts and led all qualified linebackers with a 31.1 percent win percentage on blitzes, earning himself a top-ranked 93.8 pass rushing grade last season.
Despite not being a great athlete by any means, Barrett also excelled in coverage for the Wolverines, proving himself reliable dropping back into zones as well as manning up on running backs and tight ends. In his final two seasons with the program, he allowed under seven yards per reception and only one touchdown while intercepting two passes and generating a pair of pass breakups with quarterbacks posting under a 76.3 passer rating when targeting him.
Against NFL competition, Barrett's lack of athletic traits may put a cap on his ceiling. But at the same time, he ran fairly well in Indianapolis and moves better on film, showing the ability to consistently find the football and manufacture big plays. At worst, he's coming into the league with a high floor as a polished, well-developed inside linebacker who can also make a significant impact on special teams, giving him a great chance to contribute early for the Seahawks.
It also doesn't hurt that Macdonald will know how to best utilize his new linebacker based on strengths after coaching Barrett for a season at Michigan. LIkely to work at the middle linebacker spot behind Dodson and Jon Rhattigan, he should already have a strong understanding of the scheme, which will set him up to hit the ground running with his new team as he reunites with his former defensive coordinator in the Pacific Northwest.
In the present, barring injuries to Dodson or Baker, Barrett won't have to carry the burden of playing extensive snaps on defense, allowing him time for continued development. But with him and fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight now both on the roster, Seattle now has an intriguing pair of rookies whose contrasting skill sets should complement one another well and as early as next season, they could be gunning for starting jobs together to form a quality young nucleus in the middle for Macdonald and his staff to work with.
Time will tell if Barrett winds up becoming anything more than a reserve linebacker who pitches in on special teams. But by dealing away a cornerback in Jackson who may have been on the cutting block in a deep secondary next week, the Seahawks addressed one of their most notable long-term concerns and now have the pieces in place to potentially build a stellar foundation at linebacker with two players who check off many of the boxes Macdonald looks for at the position.