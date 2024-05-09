Seattle Seahawks Analysis: 5 Undrafted Free Agents With Best Odds of Making Roster
Throughout the course of general manager John Schneider's tenure, the Seattle Seahawks have received consistent contributions from undrafted players making the postseason 10 times in the previous 14 seasons.
Even last year, thanks to Schneider and the scouting department finding gems after the seventh round, the Seahawks had a pair of undrafted rookies make the roster out of training camp. Long snapper Chris Stoll received one All-Pro vote while playing in all 17 games and receiver Jake Bobo caught 18 passes for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a reserve receiver, setting themselves up for bright futures with the franchise.
Looking at this year's latest crop of undrafted signees with a new coach in Mike Macdonald running the show and OTAs around the corner, which players have the best chance to join Stoll and Bobo as next in line to snag a roster spot? Here are five incoming rookies best positioned to achieve the feat:
George Holani
If not for injuries, Holani likely would have heard his name called at some point during last month's draft based on his production at Boise State alone. In five seasons with the Broncos, he twice rushed for over 1,000 yards, including as a freshman in 2019, averaging better than 5.2 yards per carry in four of those seasons. While his touchdown production was hit and miss, he did find the end zone on the ground 17 times in his final two years on campus. In addition, he hauled in 88 receptions with just four drops as a receiver, showing soft hands out of the backfield.
Considering Seattle has invested two second-round picks in Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet in the past three years and also has former seventh-round pick Kenny McIntosh returning, Holani will have a difficult time cracking the top three on the depth chart. However, he runs with plenty of physicality and has enough juice as a runner and receiver to be a potential threat to push McIntosh for third-down back duties, especially if he proves value on special teams, and should have the inside track for the fourth running back spot at minimum.
Jack Westover
A familiar name for fans in the Pacific Northwest, Westover developed from a walk-on with only one year of high school football experience into a key starter for Washington's national championship runner up. In his final two years with the Huskies playing for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, he caught 77 passes for 775 yards and five touchdowns, earning Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 honors as a senior in 2023. Aside from his clutch theatrics as a receiver, he also helped running back Dillon Johnson rush for over 1,000 yards last season as a much-improved blocker.
As part of a new-look tight end group that lost veterans Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson in free agency, Westover will enter Seattle's offseason program as a bubble player at the position since the team did sign Pharaoh Brown and used a fourth-round pick on Michigan's AJ Barner. However, his familiarity with Grubb's system gives him a feather in his cap and though he isn't the ideal size for an inline tight end, his ability to line up at multiple positions and make an impact as a receiver, blocker, and special teams player gives him a fighting chance to crack the roster.
Easton Gibbs
An extremely productive defender lassoing ball carriers for the Cowboys, Gibbs tallied 361 combined tackles in four college seasons, including eclipsing 100 tackles in 2022 and 2023. Despite being undersized at under 230 pounds, he demonstrated plenty of versatility in the middle, recording seven sacks as a blitzer and 10 pass breakups in coverage over his final three seasons. A two-time All-Mountain West performer, he didn't help his cause as a draft prospect with a subpar pro day workout, but still posted a decent 4.73 40-yard dash time.
Due to his lack of size and average at best athleticism, Gibbs will be challenged to make an NFL roster. And yet, even after investing a fourth-round pick in UTEP's Tyrice Knight to go with free agent signings Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson, there's minimal experience on Seattle's depth chart at linebacker. If the California native's playmaking ability at the college level translates to the pros and he gives Jon Rhattigan and Patrick O'Connell a run for their money on special teams, it isn't out of the question he could throw his name into the conversation as a viable roster candidate for the Seahawks.
Nelson Ceaser
After two decent seasons to kick off his college career, few edge defenders offered more production than Ceaser did during his junior season for the Cougars. The disruptive 254-pound penetrator set new career-highs with 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, earning himself First-Team All-Big 12 recognition. Unfortunately, his draft stock plummeted with a poor pro day workout, including a dreadful 4.91 40-yard dash time, leading to him falling out of the draft completely despite his immense production.
Incredibly powerful for his size with an excellent motor, Ceaser will aim to show his athletic testing doesn't reflect his ability between the lines in Seattle, but he will have to demonstrate a more well-rounded pass rushing arsenal than simply beating opponents with bull rushes to find success against NFL blockers. If he's able to exhibit a more refined set of counter moves and plays faster in pads to create big plays in preseason games while holding up against the run, the Seahawks only have four returning veteran edge defenders and he could work his way into the rotation.
Dee Williams
Originally going the JUCO route at East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi, Williams committed to the Volunteers with two years of eligibility remaining in 2022. Recruited as a cornerback, he struggled to earn snaps in the secondary, but he provided fireworks on special teams as a return specialist, averaging nearly 19 yards per punt return and scoring a touchdown in his first season with the program. Switching to receiver last season, he nearly replicated that production as a senior, returning another punt for six points and emerging as one of the SEC's most dangerous special teams weapons.
Though he surprisingly doesn't have elite speed in the 40-yard dash, Williams offers rare electricity as a return man, particularly in the punt game. After losing running back DeeJay Dallas, who was the primary kick and punt returner last season, the Seahawks will give the shifty rookie a legitimate opportunity to win the job as a replacement going against the likes of Dee Eskridge, Laviska Shenault, and fellow rookie Nehemiah Pritchett. If his dynamite tendencies continue against pro competition, his value in the third phase of the game could yield a roster spot.