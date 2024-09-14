Seattle Seahawks Banged Up at Linebacker Heading Into Week 2 Road Test
RENTON, Wash. - Moments before he and his team grabbed their bags and headed to the airport for their first long road trip of the 2024 season, Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald wasn't interested in providing reporters with updates on injured players.
Most notably, amid a press conference littered with verbal haziness, Macdonald didn't want to divulge in the status of veteran linebackers Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker, who each missed practice time this week nursing shoulder and hamstring injuries respectively and received questionable designations leading up to Sunday's game against the Patriots in Foxboro.
When asked if the two defenders saw enough snaps during the week to be ready for this weekend, Macdonald bluntly responded, "I'm going to be real vague with you. Enough work."
It's not uncommon practice for NFL head coaches to play the coy card on the Friday before games. In fact, it's typical gamesmanship that the vast majority of coaches partake in to ensure their upcoming opponent doesn't have a clue whether or not a player listed as questionable or doubtful will suit up.
As a first time NFL head coach, Macdonald seems to have that strategy mastered with protecting his team being of the utmost importance, often responding with a mischievous smile on his face.
"What are they listed at right now? Questionable. Look, I want to help you but I want to help our team more," Macdonald added.
But from a reporter's perspective, it's easy to see why Macdonald was asked on multiple occasions about Dodson and Baker given the ramifications for the Seahawks if one or both aren't able to play against the Patriots on Sunday. The team has minimal experience behind them, as rookie Tyrice Knight has yet to play a regular season defensive snap and second-year linebacker Drake Thomas played just four defensive snaps as a rookie last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
On the practice squad, Patrick O'Connell played special teams snaps in a single game last season and has never played a defensive snap. The Seahawks don't have another player on the 17-man squad that has previously played off-ball linebacker in the NFL, giving Macdonald and his staff limited options if Baker and/or Dodson has to sit out or play a reduced role on Sunday.
Considering those facts, Macdonald may have been even more guarded than usual due to concerns about how the Seahawks will proceed at linebacker if Baker or Dodson winds up being inactive this weekend. By not disclosing any information on either player, the Patriots are also being kept in the dark as much as possible leading up to kickoff, ensuring they have to game plan for both players accordingly.
Of course, behind closed doors with practices off limits to media following stretches during the week, Macdonald and his staff have surely been preparing Knight and Thomas as if they would be starting this week. Per the team's unofficial depth chart, Knight would be next in line to replace Baker at weakside linebacker, while Thomas would be Dodson's primary backup at the MIKE spot.
At minimum, Seattle has to make sure Knight and Thomas will be ready to substitute in at some point if either Baker or Dodson isn't able to play the entire game on Sunday and fully execute the team's game plan on defense. Understanding the duo has played fewer than a combined handful of defensive snaps in the regular season, that's a potentially tall task for a new coaching staff to undertake, especially given the strengths and style of the upcoming opponent.
Coming in at 1-0 themselves after an upset road win over the Bengals, the Patriots haven't been shy about their offensive intentions. They want to bludgeon opponents with their run game and thanks to punishing runner Rhamondre Stevenson, they accomplished that mission and then some in Cincinnati, rushing for 170 yards on the road and grinding out an unexpected victory.
With Stevenson rushing for 118 yards after contact and forcing 10 missed tackles last week, per Pro Football Focus, whoever lines up at linebacker for the Seahawks will have to have their hard hat ready to take on a bruising 227-pound ball carrier in the hole 20-plus times on Sunday. Additionally, the Patriots have two quality tight ends in Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper, which could put more stress on the linebacker position from a coverage standpoint.
Ultimately, the fact Macdonald disclosed that Baker and Dodson received "enough work" this week suggests that Seattle is confident both players will be ready to go against a former AFC East foe, as the two players regularly competed against New England with their previous teams. But it could also be true that he used such verbiage to keep the opponent on their heels and leave a sliver of doubt in regard to whether or not either will play.
At this stage, it's anyone's guess who will be taking the field in the middle when the Seahawks go on defense for the first time on Sunday. Whether it's the combo of Dodson and Baker or an untested youngster such as Knight or Thomas is forced into action, whoever plays will have a challenge on their hands against a physical Patriots squad and the performance of that unit could have direct impact on their chances of sneaking out of town with a road victory in tow.