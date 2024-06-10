Seattle Seahawks Executive Trent Kirchner Has Perfect Description for Rookie Christian Haynes
The interior of the Seattle Seahawks offensive line has been a weak spot for a few years. It looked to have taken a step back when they lost guard Damien Lewis in free agency to the Carolina Panthers on a large contract.
They did make a sizeable investment in the position with both the future and current seasons in mind. The Seahawks signed guard Laken Tomlinson to a one-year, $4 million contract and will be the presumed starter at left guard. Right guard is a little bit more complicated.
Going into the season, Anthony Bradford, a fourth-round pick in 2023, has the inside track to be the starter, but third-round pick Christian Haynes out of UConn will provide immediate competition. A massive mauler, Haynes is known for his strength and ability to drive defenders out of his way.
Seahawks Vice President of Player Personnel Trent Kirchner spoke to our own Corbin Smith via Locked On Seahawks and had a perfect football description of Haynes, saying he has a "big ole ass."
"One thing just being the mentality, the make up of an individual. He's intelligent, it's important to him. Another thing would be he's kind of a throwback offensive lineman, he's got a big ole ass, big ole belly. And he's not sexy, but he's really effective in both phases. So he's got that right kind of mentality, the make up to provide depth and cohesiveness along the offensive line."- Trent Kirchner
The term big ole ass is not just a tremendous description for a lineman, but it's one that exemplifies the traits that you want to see from them. Six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick believes that big butts matter for linemen because it often translates to both power and anchor.
Haynes has all of that and then some with his frame and pairs some excellent grip strength to give him a well-rounded power skill set. Don't be surprised if Haynes earns a starting job sooner than later with the Seahawks thanks to those traits.