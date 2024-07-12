Seattle Seahawks' Hire of Mike Macdonald Continues to Draw Positive Reviews
The Seattle Seahawks made the tough decision this offseason to move on from long-time head coach Pete Carroll, who led the franchise to their only Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season in a 43-8 beat down of the Denver Broncos.
During the search, there was a curiosity about what direction the Seahawks would go. After employing a defensive coach for the previous 14 seasons, would they choose to go to the offensive side of the football? They didn't make the shift away from defense, however, and identified Baltimore Ravens head coach Mike Macdonald to be the next head coach.
The Seahawks couldn't hire Macdonald right away as the Ravens were in the midst of a playoff run. They announced the hire shortly after the AFC Championship Game and it's been praised ever since. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema named Macdonald the Seahawks' best off-season move.
Mike Macdonald put on a defensive masterclass in Baltimore the past two seasons after a successful stint with Jim Harbaugh as Michigan’s defensive coordinator in 2021. He helped get the most out of players like Kyle Hamilton, Justin Madubuike, Jadeveon Clowney and Roquan Smith.- PFF's Trevor Sikkema
Pete Carroll no longer being Seattle's head coach is shocking, but Macdonald's hire is a big win for the team.
The words "defensive masterclass" are exactly what you want to hear about Macdonald. He went to the University of Michigan for a season to become a defensive coordinator and was immediately re-hired by John Harbaugh for the same role with the Ravens.
Things have been going well for Macdonald with the Seahawks thus far. So much so that he canceled the final day of mandatory minicamp to let the players have a longer vacation before reporting back for training camp later this month.
Will Macdonald be the next great Seahawks head coach? Only time will have that answer, but things are off to a great start and the NFL world has taken notice. Now, he simply has to deliver following in the footsteps of one of the league's most iconic coaches.