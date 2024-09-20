Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: Ken Walker III Unlikely to Play vs. Miami Dolphins
While he did take the field in cleats and a helmet on Friday, the Seattle Seahawks aren't expected to have running back Ken Walker III for a second straight week when they face the Miami Dolphins at Lumen Field on Sunday.
According to coach Mike Macdonald, who met with reporters after practice concluded, Walker has made progress in his return from an oblique injury, but he likely hasn't turned to the corner enough to suit up against Miami and received a doubtful designation on the final injury report. There is optimism that the third-year back could be ready to return for a Week 4 Monday night contest at Detroit.
"Not looking great right now for the game with Ken Walker, but working his tail off to get better," Macdonald said.
While Walker has yet to be downgraded to out, the same cannot be said for tackle George Fant, who Macdonald confirmed would miss a second straight game with a knee injury after seeing limited work on the practice field during the week. Stone Forsythe will make the start at right tackle and the Seahawks may elevate second-year tackle McClendon Curtis from the practice squad as additional depth.
Per Macdonald, the chances of veteran linebacker Jerome Baker facing off against his former team aren't looking good either. Dealing with a hamstring injury that has lingered since training camp and the preseason, he received a questionable designation and based on the update after practice, it's possible he could be downgraded to out before Sunday with rookie Tyrice Knight set to start in his absence at weakside linebacker.
Seattle will also be without outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu for the third straight game as he continues to recover from a sprained knee suffered in the preseason finale against Cleveland last month. Like Walker, Macdonald believes there's a chance the veteran defender could return against Detroit next week, but the team remains in wait-and-see mode.
With Nwosu not suiting up, Macdonald did have a positive update on third-year edge Boye Mafe, who missed practice time this week with a bruised knee. Despite receiving a questionable designation on Friday, he looks to be trending in the right direction to play against the Dolphins on Sunday.
As updated by Macdonald, safety K'Von Wallace and receiver Laviska Shenault, who landed on the final injury report with questionable designations, also look to be in good shape to play on Sunday with shoulder and foot injuries respectively.