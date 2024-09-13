Seattle Seahawks LB Has Seen Derick Hall 'Grow Tremendously' in Second Season
For a second-round pick, Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Derick Hall didn't have much to write home about in his rookie season. However, he looks more than ready to make up for it in Year 2.
The Auburn product had a strong showing throughout the preseason, and carried that momentum into the regular season. In Week 1's win over the Denver Broncos, Hall recorded two total tackles, two quarterback hits and his first career sack, a huge moment for him.
Hall's growth is especially evident to his teammates. On Thursday, fellow outside linebacker Boye Mafe raved about how far Hall has come in such a short time.
"He's grown tremendously," Mafe told reporters. "Definitely got a lot more comfortable and I love to see it. It's one of those things, especially being with here as he came into the league and now seen him transition into year two, his comfortability, confidence growing. He's becoming a player that he's going to be in the league for a while."
Part of Hall's rise is the Seahawks' new defensive system, but don't underestimate how much an extra year of experience can help. Mafe knows that fact as well as anyone, as he went from three sacks as a rookie to nine in his second season.
"I can definitely see the comfortability and how he's playing the game and how he's seeing it. He's starting to see a lot more than he did his rookie year," Mafe said. "That's one thing I give him his kudos to, he definitely had to do some work in the offseason to get to that point. Definitely comfortability in how he's playing and goes out there.
"He feels like he's ready to be out there and see the not like -- when you first get in the league it is deer in headlights. No way around it. I feel like for me, especially my rookie year, I didn't know what was going on. I just knew a job. Now we're having conversations about things we see on the field and things we can take advantage of. Definitely seeing that growth makes it very exciting."
If Hall, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2022, can keep his momentum, the Seahawks' already capable pass rush will hain yet another valuable weapon.