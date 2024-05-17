Seattle Seahawks Offseason Report Card Eyes Improvement
The Seattle Seahawks are making some adjustments to their team this offseason, eyeing replacements for the players they have lost and seeking potential upgrades.
Bleacher Report gave every NFL team a grade for the offseason so far, and gave the Seahawks a "C+" for their efforts.
"The Seattle Seahawks largely used free agency to retain noteworthy contributors like Artie Burns, Noah Fant and 2023 trade acquisition Leonard Williams. They did add a few significant pieces, like Jerome Baker and Johnathan Hankins, but they pretty much lost as much as they gained. Trading for Sam Howell might give Geno Smith more competition at quarterback, but on paper, Howell is merely replacing Drew Lock," Bleacher Report writes.
While the team mostly tried to match what it had lost in free agency, the draft gave the team a few pieces that can contribute very quickly for the Seahawks.
"Draft weekend was a different story. Rookie defenders Byron Murphy II, and Tyrice Knight should help bolster the front seven right away, while Christian Haynes should instantly upgrade Seattle's much-maligned offensive interior," Bleacher Report writes.
Ultimately, the Seahawks have every reason to be a better team in 2024. However, there's reason to doubt why they won't be among the NFC's best teams. They haven't hit a home run on the offseason, but a few solid singles has the Seahawks in a better position from where they were before. The team needs to take another swing or two to really be a contender, but for now, Seattle can be content with where it is.