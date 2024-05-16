Seattle Seahawks 2024 Schedule: Way-Too-Early Game Predictions
Officially ushering in a new season, the NFL announced regular season schedules for the Seattle Seahawks and all 32 teams on Wednesday, creating a sense of euphoria for players, fans, and reporters alike.
Heading into year one under coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks drew four prime time games, headlined by home games against the 49ers and Packers. Seattle also drew a much more favorable bye week than a year ago, as the team will get time off before a rematch on the road with San Francisco in Week 11, though that game will be the first of five road contests in the last eight weeks of the season.
Looking into the crystal ball, how will the Seahawks fare in Macdonald's first season at the helm? Projecting all 17 games, here's a way-too-early prediction for how the schedule will unfold this fall:
Week 1 - Seattle Seahawks 20, Denver Broncos 16
Wild things tend to happen in the opening week and more times than not, defenses start out ahead of offenses coming out of the preseason with sloppy play on both sides of the ball. Much like two years ago, the Seahawks eek out a tight, low-scoring win against a Broncos squad breaking in a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix, who throws a pair of interceptions in the second half to help Macdonald earn his first victory as an NFL head coach. DK Metcalf gets the better of Patrick Surtain II with a late touchdown to secure the win.
Seahawks Record: 1-0
Week 2 - Seattle Seahawks 26, New England Patriots 17
Making the long trek to Foxboro, Seattle falls behind early with veteran signal caller Jacoby Brissett finding former Washington star Ja'Lynn Polk for a touchdown against a coverage bust and the game remains tighter than expected deep into the second half with New England playing tough for new coach Jerod Mayo. But behind 134 rushing yards from Ken Walker III, a pair of Geno Smith touchdown passes, and a Boye Mafe strip sack, talent wins out as the Seahawks prevail to stay undefeated out of the gate.
Seahawks Record: 2-0
Week 3 - Miami Dolphins 31, Seattle Seahawks 27
In a fun chess match pitting Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel against Macdonald, the Seahawks overcome an early turnover to keep the pace in a fairly high scoring game as Smith throws three touchdown passes to Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Noah Fant. Unfortunately, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle get the upper hand against Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, finding the end zone three times combined with Tua Tagovailoa staying comfortable on the road with minimal pressure on him, leading to Seattle's first defeat of the season.
Seahawks Record: 2-1
Week 4 - Seattle Seahawks 37, Detroit Lions 31
As has been the case the last two times these teams met at Ford Field, Smith and Goff engage in a fun quarterback duel, exchanging touchdown passes to open the prime time battle on Monday Night Football. With each defense struggling to get stops, both signal callers end up eclipsing 300 passing yards with two touchdowns apiece, but Seattle steals a third straight road win in the series with Walker capping off a long touchdown drive plunging into the end zone inside 45 seconds left to play in the fourth quarter to silence the crowd. A final Hail Mary heave by Goff gets batted down by Julian Love to lock up the win.
Seahawks Record: 3-1
Week 5 - Seattle Seahawks 23, New York Giants 13
With a light rain drizzling throughout the game, the Seahawks and Giants combine for four turnovers in the first half, including a Laviska Shenault fumble on a kick return that sets up a Darren Waller touchdown reception from Daniel Jones. But Seattle rides Walker and Zach Charbonnet down the stretch along with an aggressive pass rush harassing Jones with five sacks after halftime, allowing the home team to prevail in the final stanza with a late Jason Myers field goal pushing the game out of reach for New York.
Seahawks Record: 4-1
Week 6 - San Francisco 49ers 27, Seattle Seahawks 20
Over the past two years, the Seahawks have been out-gunned and outclassed by the 49ers at Lumen Field, but a first quarter interception by Witherspoon sets the home team up for a fast start with Smith delivering a touchdown strike to Tyler Lockett to give them a quick 7-0 advantage. But that lead doesn't last long with Brock Purdy finding Brandon Aiyuk for a 28-yard score on the ensuing drive and though the teams trade scoring possessions throughout the game, Smith's critical fourth quarter pick in the red zone to Talanoa Hafanga seals another loss to the hated rival at home.
Seahawks Record: 4-2
Week 7 - Atlanta Falcons 24, Seattle Seahawks 20
Heading down to Atlanta as the favorite hasn't always been a good omen for Seattle and jet lag proves to be a problem as Kirk Cousins leads the Falcons on three consecutive scoring drives to open the game, including connecting with Kyle Pitts on a 44-yard touchdown pass to blow the contest open midway through the second quarter. With Walker coughing up his first career fumble and Smith having a pass deflected at the line that leads to an interception, things get ugly early before a late rally makes the game interesting. Unfortunately, a Smith touchdown to Fant in the closing moments is too little, too late in a demoralizing road defeat.
Seahawks Record: 4-3
Week 8 - Seattle Seahawks 33, Buffalo Bills 26
Still licking their wounds from a tough road loss in Atlanta, the Seahawks come out flat again with Josh Allen rumbling into the end zone for a rushing touchdown just four minutes into the first quarter. However, after a challenging outing the week prior, Smith comes out hot in front of the home crowd, connecting on two first half touchdowns to Metcalf and Smith-Njigba to give Seattle a 20-13 lead at the half. Buoyed by a third quarter Julian Love interception and late Charbonnet touchdown run that pushed the lead to 14 in a field goal fest, the Seahawks squeak by with a massive home win.
Seahawks Record: 5-3
Week 9 - Seattle Seahawks 23, Los Angeles Rams 21
After being swept by the Rams last season, the Seahawks send an early statement with a 12-play, 70-yard scoring drive culminating with a short Walker touchdown run and follow up with a three-and-out on defense, holding a 7-0 advantage after one quarter. Tacking on three field goals in the middle quarters, they maintain a slim 16-14 lead after three quarters before a Smith touchdown pass to Jake Bobo pushes the advantage to nine. Matthew Stafford hits Cooper Kupp for six points late in the quarter, but a Walker first down run on 3rd and 2 allows Seattle to kneel twice for the big divisional win.
Seahawks Record: 6-3
Week 10 - BYE WEEK
Week 11 - San Francisco 49ers 30, Seattle Seahawks 17
Benefiting from a bye week before partaking in a road rematch with the 49ers, the Seahawks keep things close early with Metcalf winning a jump ball against Charvarious Ward for a first quarter touchdown catch and Charbonnet plunging into the end zone for a one-yard score on the opening drive of the second half. But San Francisco returns the favor with Christian McCaffrey scampering 35 yards for a score on the next possession and with Smith spending extensive time on his back due to a ferocious pass rush, a back-breaking touchdown catch by Deebo Samuel midway through the fourth quarter seals another year going winless against the Niners.
Seahawks Record: 6-4
Week 12 - Seattle Seahawks 25, Arizona Cardinals 20
In typical fashion, despite coming in with a worse record, Arizona makes life difficult for Seattle in the first half as Kyler Murray jitter bugs his way to an 11-yard touchdown run and Jalen Thompson picks off Smith in the end zone to thwart a potential scoring drive. With the Cardinals leading 13-6 at halftime, the Seahawks wake up out of the break, starting with a forced fumble created by Uchenna Nwosu that sets up a Smith touchdown pass to Lockett, only for Myers to miss the ensuing P.A.T. attempt. Led by Walker's two fourth quarter touchdown runs, Seattle pulls off the comeback, though a missed two-point conversion looms large in the final moments before a fourth down pass breakup by Riq Woolen.
Seahawks Record: 7-4
Week 13 - Seattle Seahawks 28, New York Jets 24
Viewed as an underdog on the road, the Seahawks don't repeat their sluggish start in Atlanta and score on their first two possessions, including a 27-yard touchdown catch down the seam by Smith-Njigba. New York answers back with Aaron Rodgers connecting with star receiver Garrett Wilson to knot the game at 10 apiece and a Breece Hall score just before the half gives the home team a seven-point cushion. Luckily for Seattle, Hall coughs up a fumble in the third quarter past midfield and rookie Byron Murphy II recovers, setting up a game-tying touchdown run by Charbonnet. Trailing by three with under two minutes to play, Smith delivers in the clutch against his former team, connecting with an unlikely target in rookie tight end AJ Barner for a game-winning eight-yard touchdown.
Seahawks Record: 8-4
Week 14 - Arizona Cardinals 26, Seattle Seahawks 17
State Farm Stadium has been a house of horrors for the Seahawks for years, though they have often found ways to escape with wins. But with the Cardinals generating frequent pressure on Smith early and shutting down Walker on the ground, things get out of hand in the first half as the home team pounds the rock for 174 rushing yards, including a 20-yard touchdown run by James Conner to give them a 17-3 lead at the break. Smith tries to orchestrate another late comeback with two third quarter touchdown passes, but a trio of Arizona field goals and a fourth down pass breakup with 40 seconds to play seal a tough loss for Seattle.
Seahawks Record: 8-5
Week 15 - Seattle Seahawks 27, Green Bay Packers 23
Still in the hunt for an NFC West title, the Seahawks start off their lone Sunday night game with a long drive that nets a Myers field goal and the Packers respond with a field goal drive of their own. In a rare running back duel, Walker and Josh Jacobs trade touchdowns in the second quarter and both backs surpass the 100-yard mark in the third quarter of a back-and-forth affair. After a Jordan Love touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs puts Green Bay in front with five minutes and change to play, Smith orchestrates another game-winning drive, hooking up with Fant for a seven-yard score with 28 second left for a thrilling prime time victory.
Seahawks Record: 9-5
Week 16 - Seattle Seahawks 20, Minnesota Vikings 10
With the Vikings likely out of the playoff hunt by this stage of the season, this game screams trap game, especially assuming rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy has taken over for seat warmer Sam Darnold. But with Macdonald's defense starting to find a groove, the young quarterback has a difficult afternoon, throwing a pair of interceptions and losing a fumble on a strip sack by Leonard Williams. Those three turnovers turn into 13 points for the Seahawks, including a game-sealing touchdown run by Walker midway through the fourth quarter to notch double digit wins and clinch a playoff spot.
Seahawks Record: 10-5
Week 17 - Chicago Bears 20, Seattle Seahawks 16
Playing in frigid 20 degree weather with light snow and 30 mile per hour winds off Lake Michigan, the Seahawks and Bears are both forced to lean heavily on run games in a defensive battle. Early on, Chicago scores the first touchdown on a short toss from rookie Caleb Williams to savvy veteran D.J. Moore, putting the home team in front 10-3 at halftime. Seattle finally finds the end zone early in the fourth quarter on a Charbonnet touchdown, knotting the game at 13, only for D'Andre Swift to respond with a 33-yard touchdown run of his own. Seattle manages to tack on a field goal moments later, but Chicago successfully runs out the clock down the stretch to steal the win and eliminate the Seahawks from division title contention.
Seahawks Record: 10-6
Week 18 - Los Angeles Rams 30, Seattle Seahawks 22
Having clinched a wild card spot with no chance to improve playoff seeding, the Seahawks rest several of their starters, including Smith, opening the door for Sam Howell to make his first start under center. With the Rams trying to clinch a postseason spot of their own, Stafford enjoys a strong first half, throwing for 204 yards and two scores to Puka Nacua to build a 23-10 advantage. Howell finds Kenny McIntosh for a six-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, but Myers pulls his P.A.T. wide left, keeping it a two-score game. Down eight with under two minutes to play, Howell takes a fourth down sack from rookie Jared Verse, ending the regular season with two straight road defeats.
Seahawks Record: 10-7