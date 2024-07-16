Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith Disrespected by ESPN Top 10 List
The Seattle Seahawks lucked out with their now-brilliant decision to move on from Russell Wilson and bet on Geno Smith. He turned into both a talented starting quarterback and an incredible value for the team.
Smith was on a backup contract when he was the starter in 2022 before signing a three-year, $75 million contract in 2023 — a number that is now $30 million below the top of the market. Paired with an excellent two years under center, Smith is viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
Unfortunately, that wasn't the case in ESPN's top-10 quarterback list. Smith wasn't included, wasn't an honorable mention and didn't receive a single vote. The list was compiled by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler who gathered input from scouts, executives and coaches.
Smith not getting a single vote is astounding on many levels. It's especially egregious when you consider our own Corbin Smith's "Bang for Buck" quarterback index, which is an attempt to quantify a quarterback's success relative to their cost. Smith explains it like this:
The Bang For Buck QB Index comprises nine different statistical metrics, including passing yardage, touchdowns, interception rate, passer rating, and game-winning drives, which help illustrate which players come through most in the clutch. The formula also prioritizes several recently-developed advanced metrics, including success rate and the aforementioned Completion Over Expectation Rate and Big Time Throws, for quarterbacks with at least 300 passing attempts over the past two seasons and an annual salary (APY) north of $20 million per year.- SI's Corbin Smith
As Smith was setting out to find the answer, the Seahawks starting quarterback ranked first on the list. Behind him were Dallas' Dak Prescott and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes in third. When you look at how well Smith has played, it's easy to see his high ranking, especially considering his well-below-market salary.
What is also baffling is those who got votes over Smith. Jordan Love, Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield all received votes over Smith. Doesn't seem right, does it?
The West Coast bias rears its ugly head once again. It's okay, though — Smith's 2024 season will open their eyes.