Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith in Command Early in Training Camp
Geno Smith is in command through three 2024 training camp practices. The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback threw two touchdown passes of more than 50 yards during team sessions on Friday and added another three during the red zone period.
Smith, who has never had a confidence issue, appears more confident than ever — both in Seattle’s new offensive scheme and in his offseason training and preparation.
The majority of camp remains, but that’s precisely the direction Smith should be trending in entering his third season as the Seahawks starter. Smith will turn 34 years old the same day Seattle hosts the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 on Thursday, Oct. 10.
“I’ve gotten faster, I’ve gotten stronger, I put on more muscle,” Smith told reporters after Friday’s practice. “You know, you got to credit the strength staff here, my people back home who do a great job, and then that mindset that I've talked about of always wanting to get better and just trying to push yourself.”
Smith consistently referenced making sure he was “getting to the right play” early on in camp, and that’s something offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s scheme does well, regardless of what is called in the huddle.
“Grubb’s doing a great job at giving us options and giving us answers,” Smith added. “Obviously, once we take the field we got to execute, you know, that’s the name of the game … that’s the thing that we are trying to get better at.”
Wide receiver DK Metcalf, kicker Jason Myers and Smith, who have all been with the Seahawks since before the 2019 season, are tied for the third-longest tenured players on Seattle’s roster.
Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (2015) and punter Michael Dickson (2018) are the only players who have been with the team longer. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed and offensive tackle George Fant had first stints with the team before that, but each took a detour between stints in Seattle. Recently signed safety Marquise Blair was also drafted by the team in 2019 in the second round — 17 spots ahead of Metcalf.
That, coupled with his position as the Seahawks starting quarterback, has thrust Smith into an unavoidable leadership role. He’s embracing it heading into his 12th NFL season.
“I’ve gotten better at every single thing. Including leadership, all those things have got to get better, and I’m going to take it day by day, that’s kind of my mindset,” Smith said. “I really don’t look too far ahead but I do see improvements within myself, and it’s a credit again to the guys around me — to my coaches, to my teammates, to the strength staff, to the training staff, down to Stu [McNabb] up in the cafeteria, man. Everybody is doing their job and doing their part.”
While Smith’s intangibles are desirable in a starting quarterback, his on-field play has backed it up. Despite finishing with 10 fewer touchdown passes last season (20) and only two fewer interceptions (9), Smith has been seventh in adjusted completion percentage — rate of throws on target, regardless of result — each of the last two seasons, per Pro Football Focus.
He also made a big-time throw 6 percent of the time in 2023, which ranked fourth in the NFL. Big-time throws are defined as “a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window,” per PFF.
If nothing else, Smith has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL since taking over starting duties for Seattle in 2022.
“If you’re not accurate, if you can’t hit the target, it doesn't matter what decision you make,” Smith said. “Then decision making, and then leadership, toughness, and all those things that you can rank however you want. But the number one thing is accuracy at all times.”
It’s way too early to crown this offense, Smith and Grubb as a vast improvement on last season, but early indications in camp have been positive. Even if Smith’s control of the offense is the best it’s been, he still has to hope the offensive line can give him enough time to operate — something that won’t become clear until the pads come on.
“It’s only day three of camp. We’ve done a lot of great things out there on the field, but I still feel like we've got a long way to go,” Smith added. “That’s the key thing — to focus on incremental success and just trying to get better and stack wins one day at a time."