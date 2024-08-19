Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Howell Shines in Second Preseason Game
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell is making the most of extensive playing time this preseason.
After a solid Seahawks debut last week, Howell got the starting call once again for Saturday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. In a half of action, Howell completed 11 of 14 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown, and one of those incompletions was a drop. Perhaps most importantly, he led Seattle on three straight scoring drives (one touchdown and two field goals) to close out the half, far better than anything the team had the rest of the way.
Despite the strong performance, Howell focused on what he could do better after the game.
"I thought it was pretty solid," Howell said. "Would have liked to finish that drive, I think it was kind of in the middle of the second quarter, with a touchdown. But for the most part, I thought it was pretty solid. Would have liked to score a few more points, but that is the only thing I would say."
On the other hand, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald didn't shy away from praising his quarterback.
"I thought Sam was really sharp," Macdonald said. "I thought we moved the ball. I thought he made smart decisions. We were in and out of the huddle, which I felt like we could improve that in the second half. Pleased. Piggybacking on his performance last week and then in practices on Wednesday and Thursday."
Howell came to Seattle this offseason via trade with the Washington Commanders, whom he started all 17 games for last season. Now the backup to Geno Smith, Howell has had some strong days over the offseason, and seems to be getting better with each passing day.