Seattle Seahawks Release Unofficial Week 1 Depth Chart
Kicking off their first regular season game prep week on Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks revealed their unofficial depth chart leading up to Sunday's home opener against the Denver Broncos with few - if any - surprises.
As expected, with starting right tackle Abraham Lucas set to miss a minimum of four games on the reserve/PUP list, the Seahawks listed veteran George Fant as his replacement with sixth-round pick Mike Jerrell serving as the backup. After spending most of training camp and the preseason working with the first-team offense, the team has Anthony Bradford penciled in at the starter at right guard in front of rookie Christian Haynes, while fellow rookie Sataoa Laumea sits behind veteran Laken Tomlinson at left guard.
Defensively, Uchenna Nwosu remains listed as the starting strongside linebacker after avoiding injured reserve to open the season, but a sprained knee could keep him out for at least one game. Behind him, second-year rusher Derick Hall could see an expanded role as the primary backup at the position if Nwosu misses time, while newcomer Trevis Gipson could be in the mix for immediate snaps as well after coming over via trade from the Jaguars.
At linebacker, after returning to practice last week, Jerome Baker looks to be trending in the right direction to start next to Tyrel Dodson in the middle. Interestingly, after opening his first camp at weakside linebacker, however, rookie Tyrice Knight has now been moved to the backup middle linebacker spot with Drake Thomas now serving as Baker's backup on the depth chart. The Seahawks also list first-round pick Byron Murphy as the first backup both at defensive end and nose tackle, where he could see action rotating in behind Johnathan Hankins.
On special teams, after both players impressed in the preseason, veteran Laviska Shenault and undrafted rookie Dee Williams will serve as Seattle's two primary kick returners with running back Kenny McIntosh listed as the third returner on the depth chart. After beating out Dee Eskridge for a roster spot, Williams will also return punts with Jaxon Smith-Njigba listed as his backup.
As is always the case, these depth charts remain unofficial in every sense of the word, and after coach Mike Macdonald refused to name a starter at right guard or delve into other positional-related news on Monday, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a few deviations when the Seahawks take the field against the Broncos on Sunday.