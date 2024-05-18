Assessing Seattle Seahawks Right Guard Competition Prior to OTAs
As part of a completely retooled interior offensive line, the Seattle Seahawks will begin the process of breaking in new starters at center as well as both guard positions when OTAs open next week.
While the Seahawks try to find a quality replacement for four-year starting left guard Damien Lewis, who joined the Panthers in free agency in March, they also should have an intense competition looming on the right side. Among the contenders pushing to earn a spot in the lineup, second-year Anthony Bradford enters the battle as the incumbent, while third-round pick Christian Haynes brings an impressive resume with him to the NFL and will be given a shot to earn a starting job right away.
In addition, former Rams reserve Tremayne Anchrum may also be given a fair shake to see where he fits into the competition for Seattle after signing a one-year contract in March.
With OTAs set to kick off on Monday and a new line coach in Scott Huff getting his first look at his entire line group together on the field, Bradford should open the final phase of the offseason program with the first team offense. Though he's only in his second season, he started 10 games last year in place of an injured Haynes and gradually improved as the year progressed, receiving invaluable experience after being selected in the fourth round out of LSU.
Based on Pro Football Focus charting, the 332-pound Bradford certainly endured his rookie struggles, particularly in pass protection. On 419 pass blocking snaps, he allowed 28 pressures and five quarterback hits, posting a 96.3 percent pass blocking efficiency rate, which ranked an ugly 49th out of 58 qualified guards.
But if there's a silver lining, while quarterback Geno Smith deserves some credit due to his ability to avoid the rush in the pocket, Bradford only allowed one sack, tying for sixth-best among guards with at least 600 offensive snaps in 2023. He also ended his rookie year on a strong note, giving up one or fewer pressures in two of his final three starts for the Seahawks, including none in the season finale against the Cardinals.
Though he was inconsistent in the run blocking department, per PFF, Bradford did have three games with a run blocking grade of 84.9 or better. Using his power to his advantage, he put plenty of solid reps on tape knocking defenders of the ball and if he can improve his technique and not lean as much going into his blocks, he has a chance to be a stalwart anchoring Seattle's ground game.
Turning just 23 years old in April, a strong argument can be made that Bradford has immense untapped upside and should be poised to make a major leap forward in his sophomore season with proper coaching. But he will have to earn the starting job with a polished rookie in Haynes ready to challenge him out of the gate.
Despite playing for one of worst programs in the FCS level, Haynes thrived at UConn, dominating opponents as both a pass and run blocker. In his final two seasons with the Huskies, he allowed just 15 total pressures and a single sack on more than 800 pass blocking reps, exhibiting the quickness to mirror against counter moves and the lower body power to set a firm anchor against bull rushers to keep his quarterback clean.
Though quite a bit lighter than Bradford, Haynes still packs a mean punch at 313 pounds in the run game, throwing heavy hands and using his thick lower half to drive defenders backward off the line of scrimmage. Receiving an 80.0 or better run blocking grade from PFF in his last two years at UConn, he also consistently latched onto linebackers at the second level on run plays as well as screens, showcasing plus-athleticism in space that his counterpart hasn't displayed in game action.
Like any incoming rookie, Haynes will have to adapt to playing against NFL defenders and according to his former line coach Gordon Sammis, he has room to grow using his hands as he braces to play elite athletes inside. But after logging more than 3,000 snaps with the Huskies in five college seasons and shining at the Senior Bowl, he should be one of the most pro-ready draft picks in this year's class and will be ready to capitalize if Bradford provides the opportunity to jump him on the depth chart.
As for Anchrum, he hasn't received much attention as a viable option at right guard since Seattle selected Haynes, but he shouldn't be completely discounted in the competition either. Only 26 years old, the former Clemson standout hasn't seen much action in four NFL seasons due to injuries. Still, when he has had a chance to play, he only has allowed two pressures on 57 pass blocking snaps and his past tackle experience could serve him well as a pass protector inside.
However, while Anchrum may be in the periphery as a wild card worth watching, the right guard competition should be a two-horse race between Bradford and Haynes, who each have different builds and strengths to their respective games. As Huff tries to figure out the best starting combination over the next few months, this battle could be the most intriguing on the Seahawks entire roster and likely will last deep into training camp and the preseason before a decision is made.