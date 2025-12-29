NFL reveals kickoff time for Seahawks-49ers showdown for NFC's No. 1 playoff seed

A Seattle Seahawks' season that begin with a dramatic game against the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers will end the same ... this time for the division championship and the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs.

After the Niners' 42-38 last-play victory over the Chicago Bears Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, the NFL announced that the Week 18 showdown between the 13-3 Seahawks and 12-4 San Francisco will be played Saturday night at 5 p.m.

The winner of the game will win the division and clinch the top seed in the NFC Playoffs. The loser will be a Wild Card and start the playoffs on the road against a division winner. The Seahawks were one play away from inching closer to clinching the division Sunday night, but a final-play pass by Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams short-hopped receiver Jahdae Walker in the end zone.

The Seahawks-49ers showdown will be on ABC/ESPN, and preceded by a game for the NFC South champion between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since the Seahawks played early Sunday and the Niners late Sunday night, Seattle could a litle rest advantage. But head coach Mike Macdonald's team did have to fly back from the east coast in Charlotte, and will have to travel south to San Francisco.

The first game between the two rivals in Week 1 - played way back on Sept. 7 - came down to the Seahawks' final possession. Cornerback Riq Wooen was beaten to a jump ball for a touchdown by Niners' rookie tight end Jake Tonges with 1:34 remaining. But Sam Darnold drove Seattle to the San Francisco 9-yard line, only to lose a fumble when defensive end Nick Bosa shoved tackle Abe Lucas into his lap and jarred the ball loose.

The Niners escaped, 17-13. Since then the Seahawks are 13-2, including Sunday's romp over the Panthers.

Riq Woolen | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

