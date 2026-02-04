Josh Allen on Why He's Backing Seahawks' Sam Darnold in Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet in just a matter of days in Super Bowl LX. While they've been the center of attention, there's a much larger NFL presence in the San Francisco area with the Pro Bowl being played. That's led to some of the biggest names in the game being interviewed, with questions about the upcoming Super Bowl being a prime topic.

That was the case for Josh Allen, who isn't participating in the Pro Bowl despite being named to the AFC team. Allen, who suffered a foot injury near the end of the year is rehabbing right now, but was still available to speak about the big game.

Allen was a guest on FS1's First Things First, and said he was backing Sam Darnold and the Seahawks. Some might think this is due to the Bills and Patriots being rivals in the AFC East, but Allen says it's his love for Darnold that has him cheering for Seattle.

"But Sam Darnold, that's my boy. Like, we go back to the draft. Even before the draft, we've hung out before the draft when we were in college. We met at some Touchdown, I think it was the Touchdown Club of Columbus, going into our draft, his sophomore year, my junior year. And like I said, we live pretty close together. We spent a lot of time in the offseason together playing golf and hanging out. So I'm rooting for my man there. 14, that wears number 14 for the Seattle Seahawks," Allen said.

Sam Darnold fought hard to get where he is

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Allen was then asked about Darnold's journey, which began in the AFC East and has included five teams. Allen said Darnold continued to work hard and eventually found himself in the right spot.

"But to Sam's point, he's just continued to work hard. You know, he's been at a few different stops. Um, obviously got his opportunity last year in Minnesota. They let him go, and now he's, he's playing in the Super Bowl for Seattle Seahawks. So he's worked extremely hard for it. And, again, I've got nothing but love and respect for Sammy D, and I'll be pulling, pulling for him hard."

Darnold and Allen became friends during the 2018 NFL draft, and have stayed close. They train together, play golf together, and are always rooting for one another to succeed. That includes Allen throwing all his support behind Darnold in the biggest game of his career.

