Seattle Seahawks Sign QB Jaren Hall to Practice Squad
The Seattle Seahawks signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall to its practice squad and released wide receiver Easop Winston Jr., the team announced Monday.
Seattle now has a third quarterback behind starter Geno Smith and backup Sam Howell ahead of its season opener versus the Denver Broncos on Sept. 8. The Seahawks have been without a tertiary signal-caller since final roster cutdowns on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Seattle had its practice squad maxed out at 16 players with offensive tackle Max Pircher as its 17th member via an International Pathway Program designation. Winston will not have to clear waivers due to his 2020 draft year and four years in the NFL, so he can sign with another team immediately.
Hall, a 2023 fifth-round pick out of BYU, played in three games last season for the Vikings (two starts) and completed 13 of 20 passes for 168 yards and an interception. He also took four sacks.
He did, however, have a solid preseason in his second year, completing 28 of 46 passes for 339 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions while with the Vikings. Hall was waived on Thursday, Aug. 29 but went unclaimed off waivers.
At best, Hall will be a developmental prospect while serving as an emergency third quarterback for Seattle. Hall played in 30 games (24 starts) at BYU from 2018-22 and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
In his final season with the Cougars, Hall completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,171 yards and threw 31 touchdowns and six picks. Hall also rushed for at least 300 yards in each of his final two college seasons.
Winston led the Seahawks in receiving this preseason with eight catches (10 targets) for 98 yards and a touchdown. He could catch on with another team that has less wide receiver depth than Seattle, which just has a lack of available space at the position currently.
Seattle opted not to bring back PJ Walker as its third quarterback, who was with the team during training camp. General manager John Schneider had noted Walker's return was a possibility, but now the team has gone in a different direction with a younger prospect.