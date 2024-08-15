Seattle Seahawks TE Pharaoh Brown Carted Off at Second Joint Practice
In what could end up being a significant blow for their offense, the Seattle Seahawks will be keeping fingers crossed veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown avoided major injury.
Per Sam Phalen of A to Z Sports, Brown was seen holding his knee after being hit by Titans cornerback Roger McCreary during Thursday's second joint practice in Nashville. He wound up being carted off the field, casting questions about the severity of the injury.
The Seahawks signed Brown to a one-year contract in March after a stellar season with the Patriots, viewing him as a replacement for Will Dissly due to his stout run blocking and ability to mix it up as a traditional inline tight end. During training camp, he has been receiving extensive snaps with the first-team offense, especially with starter Noah Fant being banged up himself in recent weeks.
If Brown has to miss an extended period of time, the Seahawks could have a difficult decision awaiting them. Depending on the time table for return, placing him on injured reserve before the final cut down day would end his first season with the team before it even started, but they could keep him on the initial roster before placing him on injured reserve, which would allow him to return after missing a minimum of four games.
Regardless, if Brown does end up missing time or in the worst case scenario lands on season-ending injured reserve, rookie AJ Barner and second-year tight end Brady Russell will likely be next in line to help fill the void.
Barner, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan, projects as a traditional Y-tight end and played a key role in the Wolverines top-ranked rushing attack leading them to a National Championship last season, so he could be a natural fit to offset Brown's loss as a blocker. As for Russell, he's had a strong camp and can be a bit more of a chess piece for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who could use him in the slot or backfield as a "move" tight end.
Seattle also has veteran Tyler Mabry and undrafted rookie Jack Westover on the roster, giving the team quality depth options. Still, losing Brown would be a substantial blow given his blocking talents and ability to stretch the field on occasion as a receiver, putting a ton of pressure on young players such as Barner and Russell to step up in his absence.
As more details become available on Brown's injury, updates will be provided on Seahawks On SI.