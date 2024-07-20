Seattle Seahawks Top 100 Countdown: Big Play WRs Highlight No. 40-31
Over the course of 48 seasons, the Seattle Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best closing in on half a century as an NFL franchise?
To take part in the festivities, each member of the All Seahawks writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.
After compiling averages from all four lists, who made the final cut? In part seven of our countdown, highlighted by three of the most prolific receivers in franchise history, here’s players No. 50 through 41 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.
40. Keith Butler, LB
Seahawks Tenure: 1978–1987
Highest Ranking: 40
Lowest Ranking: 44
Writer's Take: While most fans remember him as the former defensive coordinator for the Steelers, Butler also stands out as one of the best defenders to ever play for the Seahawks, unofficially producing the fourth-most tackles (813) in franchise history. After Seattle drafted him in the second round of the 1978 NFL Draft, the 6-4, 230-pound linebacker made an instant impact during his rookie season, starting in 14 of the team’s 16 regular season games. Before retiring in 1988, Butler started 118 consecutive games from 1979-1986, a truly impressive ironman streak that would make Cal Ripken Jr. proud. Known as a coach on and off the field throughout his playing career, the Memphis standout mentored players like Fredd Young, Greg Gaines, and Bruce Scholtz over his 10 seasons in the Pacific Northwest. –Nick Lee
39. Fredd Young, LB
Seahawks Tenure: 1984–1987
Highest Ranking: 33
Lowest Ranking: 46
Writer's Take: A small school prospect out of New Mexico State, Young joined the Seahawks as a third-round pick in 1984 with multiple veteran linebackers in front of him on the depth chart. But while he didn't see many defensive snaps as a rookie, he earned Pro Bowl accolades as a standout on kick and punt coverage teams. He jumped into the starting lineup in 1985 and quickly became one of the AFC's best young inside linebackers, thriving as a blitzer in Seattle's 3-4 scheme. After making the Pro Bowl in 1985 and 1986, Young felt slighted by the Seahawks decision to select Dave Wyman in the second round and use a first-round pick in the supplemental draft on Brian Bosworth. Motivated by the team's apparent lack of faith in him, he went out and produced a career-high 9.0 sacks in 1987 and garnered First-Team All-Pro honors. Unfortunately, Young's brief tenure in Seattle came to an end that offseason as the two sides couldn't agree to an extension and he was dealt to Indianapolis. -Corbin Smith
38. Darrell Jackson, WR
Seahawks Tenure: 2000–2006
Highest Ranking: 37
Lowest Ranking: 41
Writer’s Take: A third-round selection in 2000, Jackson exceeded expectations as an 80th overall pick for the Seahawks. In seven seasons with Seattle, Jackson posted three 1,000-yard seasons catching passes from Matt Hasselbeck, topping out at 1,199 receiving yards in 2004. He played in just six games during the team’s 2005 Super Bowl season but was able to play in the postseason. Jackson tied the Super Bowl record for the most receptions in the first quarter with five but then was held without a catch the rest of the game. He was also the subject of a controversial offensive pass interference call in that game that would have resulted in a touchdown if not called. Jackson is fifth in Seahawks history in receiving yards (6,445) and fourth in receiving touchdowns (47), and he has also played the seventh-most games by a wide receiver with 96. -Connor Benintendi
37. John L. Williams, FB
Seahawks Tenure: 1986–1993
Highest Ranking: 31
Lowest Ranking: 43
Writer's Take: Fullbacks have nearly reached extinction in today's NFL, but back in the 1980s, the position was far more important. As a sign of different times, Seattle used a first-round pick on the 231-pound Williams in the 1986 NFL Draft. He immediately made an impact for coach Chuck Knox’s offense, starting all 16 games as a rookie while rushing for 528 yards and catching 33 passes. Over the next seven seasons, Williams emerged as a dynamic playmaker out of the backfield, producing nearly 8,000 total scrimmage yards and scoring 33 touchdowns for the Seahawks. By the time he left Seattle in 1994, he’d played in two Pro Bowls while running for over 4,500 yards and catching a ridiculous 471 passes, becoming the first and only player in franchise history to be in the top-10 for both rushing and receiving yardage. If Williams suited up today, he’d be in high demand given his receiving skills and athleticism. -Corbin Smith
36. Brandon Mebane, DT
Seahawks Tenure: 2007–2015
Highest Ranking: 35
Lowest Ranking: 44
Writer's Take: Revered for his signature "belly roll" celebration, Mebane was one of the few Seahawks who survived an extensive list of trades and cuts after Pete Carroll and John Schneider arrived in 2010. Anchoring the middle of Seattle's defensive line, he excelled at eating up double teams and doing the dirty work in the trenches, but he also displayed plenty of play making ability with the Seahawks. Making 125 starts, he amassed 349 combined tackles, 49 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, and eight pass deflections in nine seasons with the franchise. His best season came in 2012 as he registered a career-high 56 tackles, 3.0 sacks, and three passes defensed. A reliable leader and underrated cog of one of the NFL's best all-time defenses, it's a travesty Mebane somehow never garnered Pro Bowl honors. His longevity coupled with consistent production shutting down the run make him one of the best defensive tackles to wear a Seahawks uniform. -Corbin Smith
35. Joey Galloway, WR
Seahawks Tenure: 1995–1999
Highest Ranking: 33
Lowest Ranking: 38
Writer's Take: Drafted eighth overall out of Ohio State in 1995, Galloway wasted little time making his mark in the AFC West, putting points on the board in bunches both on offense and special teams for Seattle. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie and scored eight combined touchdowns, including returning a kickoff for a score. Teaming up with Warren Moon in 1997 and 1998, he produced 2,096 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns while averaging 15.3 yards per reception, emerging as one of the NFL's most dangerous vertical threats with his elite speed. Though he got snubbed from the Pro Bowl, he scored 14 combined touchdowns in 1998, including leading the league with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Seattle eventually traded Galloway to Dallas in 2000, receiving two first-round picks in exchange that were later used to draft Shaun Alexander and Koren Robinson. -Corbin Smith
34. Max Unger, C
Seahawks Tenure: 2009–2014
Highest Ranking: 32
Lowest Ranking: 39
Writer's Take: Taken in the second round of the 2008 draft, Unger because an instant starter on the offensive line, starting all 16 games his rookie season. He was a vital part of an offensive line that paved holes for Marshawn Lynch to become "Beast Mode," blocking for him for each of the four seasons the star back eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards. He was the center for Matt Hasselbeck and Russell Wilson, helping bridge the franchise from the old era to their Super Bowl winning ways. Unger played in eight playoff games for the Seahawks including the back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2012, one of just three Seattle offensive linemen to receive that distinction. Seattle sorely missed him once he was dealt to the Saints for Jimmy Graham in 2015 in a deal that may have changed the course for the franchise. -Nick Lee
33. Chris Gray, G
Seahawks Tenure: 1998–2007
Highest Ranking: 32
Lowest Ranking: 35
Writer’s Take: After spending five seasons with Miami and Chicago, Gray arrived in Seattle in 1998 and became arguably the most versatile Ironman offensive lineman in franchise history. Gray played center his first three seasons with the Seahawks before Robbie Tobeck took over that role, and Gray moved to guard. He started 145 games over 10 seasons with the Seahawks, setting the team record for most consecutive games started (121) until Russell Wilson surpassed Gray’s mark (149). Gray still ranks 13th in team history with 158 games played. His ability to move anywhere on the offensive line helped Seattle’s offense flourish, and Matt Hasselbeck and Shaun Alexander were the biggest benefactors. -Connor Benintendi
32. John Harris, S
Seahawks Tenure: 1978–1985
Highest Ranking: 29
Lowest Ranking: 37
Writer's Take: It’s mind-boggling Harris, who is tied for 35th on the NFL’s all-time interceptions list, never made the Pro Bowl or an All-Pro team in his 11-year career. Drafted in the seventh round of the 1978 NFL Draft, the ex-Arizona State standout promptly won a starting job in Seattle’s secondary and picked off four passes as a rookie. Over the next seven seasons, Harris emerged as one of the best free safeties in the league, intercepting six or more passes four times. After breaking out with six picks in 1980, he enjoyed the finest season of his career in 1981, intercepting 10 passes and returning two of them for defensive touchdowns. Along with being one of the most productive safeties in the NFL during the regular season, he also found tremendous success in the postseason with the Seahawks, intercepting four passes in five career playoff games. -Corbin Smith
31. DK Metcalf, WR
Seahawks Tenure: 2019–Present
Highest Ranking: 30
Lowest Ranking: 31
Writer’s Take: This isn’t recency bias. Regardless of era, Metcalf has already entered elite company when it comes to historical Seahawks receivers. He has had at least 900 yards receiving in all five seasons since being drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has cracked 1,000 yards in three of those campaigns. Metcalf’s 1,303 receiving yards in 2020 broke Steve Largent’s single-season receiving record, and his 2023 season ranks 13th in team history (1,114 yards). Even if Metcalf retired today, he would finish his career sixth all-time in franchise history in receiving yards (5,332), fifth in receiving touchdowns (43) and eighth in receptions (372). Heading into year six, Metcalf has made two Pro Bowls and been a Second Team All-Pro. If he remains in Seattle for at least a few more seasons, at the least, he could enter the top three ranks in almost every receiving category. -Connor Benintendi