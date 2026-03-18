Seahawks, Rams Have Another Matchup This Offseason

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are brewing one of the league's strongest rivalries, and it will continue to bleed into the offseason.

Both teams are figuring out their futures at the wide receiver position as Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua lead the way for their teams. Both are due for contract extensions this offseason and both deals will be impacted by the other.

"Two of the best wide receivers in the NFL are now eligible for extensions: Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks," CBS Sports contributor Jordan Dajani wrote.

"Both of these players can reset the market. The title of highest-paid wide receiver currently belongs to Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, who makes $40.25 million per year. So, will Puka or JSN cash first? And how tough will life be for the front office that doesn't get its star player to the negotiating table first?"

Smith-Njigba, Nacua Both Due For Contract Extensions

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While this isn't exactly a "race," both of them would probably like to be paid higher than the other. Smith-Njigba led the league in receiving yards in 2025 with 1,793, while Nacua was right behind him with 1,715, though the Rams receiver played in one less game than JSN.

It's possible that neither of them sign extensions until training camp, but whoever waits out first will ask for more than the other. Ultimately, the two are such similar players in terms of production that they probably should earn relatively the same, but both franchises have immense value on each player that a blank check might be given to each of them.

Nacua is more likely to sign his deal first given that he is the one going into a contract year while Smith-Njigba has a fifth-year option since he was a first-round pick, so the Seahawks may want to get ahead of the shark by offering JSN a deal before Nacua has a chance to reset the market.

At the end of the day, both receivers are going to ink a new deal with their respective team in hopes that they will be a prime weapon to be used against the other team in many NFC West scrambles to come over the years.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter