Seahawks WR Duo’s Top 10 Ranking Reveals Jaxon Smith-Njigba Doing Heavy Lifting

After releasing Tyler Lockett and trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seattle Seahawks went into the 2025 season with questions at the wide receiver position.

They believed they would be fine with Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the way and added veteran Cooper Kupp to help round out their receiving corps. While Kupp didn't have the type of season we've seen during his prime, he still had 593 yards and two touchdowns on 47 receptions.

As for Smith-Njigba, he had a historic season. The third-year pro caught 119 passes for 1,793 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. He helped lead the way for the offense throughout the season, and even helped the Seahawks duo crack a recent top-10 ranking.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton identified the best wide receiver combinations in the NFL and has Seattle at seventh overall. He admits that Smith-Njigba is the one doing the heavy-lifting, but still praises Kupp's efficiency as a No. 2 option.

"Smith-Njigba won 2025 Offensive Player of the Year in an All-Pro campaign, catching 119 passes for a league-leading 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's a rising star. And though it happened five years ago, you still have to respect Kupp's triple crown year," Moton wrote.

"Entering his age-33 term, Kupp is past his prime. Since his 2021 triple crown year, his receiving yard totals have been on the decline, but he's still a quarterback's safety blanket in the offense, averaging 12.6 yards per reception with a 67.1 percent catch rate last season."

Cooper Kupp could have competition for WR2 spot in 2026

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed returns a punt for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This offseason, the Seahawks signed Rashid Shaheed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with $20 million guaranteed. Added in a trade with the New Orleans Saints, Shaheed played in nine games for Seattle and had 15 catches for 188 yards.

He was more productive as a returner, even recording a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in their Divisional Round win over the San Francisco 49ers.

While he wasn't heavily featured in the offense, that should change with a full offseason with the franchise. Shaheed had a total of 59 receptions for 687 yards last season, when you add what he did with the Saints. Not only has he shown he can be a weapon, but his contract proves he's far more than a return man.

Kupp's spot on the team could be in jeopardy with the younger, more explosive Shaheed locked up with a new deal.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter