Seattle Seahawks Top 100 Countdown: Geno Smith Debuts in No. 60-51
Over the course of 48 seasons, the Seattle Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best closing in on half a century as an NFL franchise?
To take part in the festivities, each member of the All Seahawks writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.
After compiling averages from all four lists, who made the final cut? In part five of our countdown, which includes Seattle's current signal caller making his ranking debut, here’s players No. 60 through 51 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.
60. Julian Peterson, LB
Seahawks Tenure: 2006–2008
Highest Ranking: 56
Lowest Ranking: 64
Writer's Take: Fitting the mold of a modern NFL linebacker, Peterson possessed the size, athleticism, and instincts to be a threat rushing the passer while also excelling in coverage. After being signed away from the division rival 49ers in 2006, he immediately lived up to his seven-year, $54 million contract, racking up 10.0 sacks and 89 tackles in his first season with the Seahawks. He continued to harass quarterbacks in 2007, registering 9.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits while adding two interceptions. In just three years with the organization, Peterson made the Pro Bowl each season and amassed more sacks than he did in six prior seasons with San Francisco. Shipping him to the Lions after the 2008 season angered fans, but the move actually worked out in the Seahawks favor, as his overall production waned and he played just two more seasons in the league. -Corbin Smith
59. Sam Adams, DT
Seahawks Tenure: 1994–1999
Highest Ranking: 48
Lowest Ranking: 73
Writer’s Take: Tied for the 12th-highest draft pick in team history (No. 8 overall), Adams is yet another Seahawks player who arguably had his best seasons in Seattle but piled up accolades after leaving. Adams was, however, also part of the franchise’s mediocre mid-90s teams, enjoying a winning season just once in his six seasons with the Seahawks. Tackles for loss were not yet tracked as an official stat, but Adams peaked in Seattle during the 1997 season with 52 total tackles, seven sacks and a forced fumble on the team’s interior defensive line. He is one of just 20 players in Seahawks history to surpass 20 sacks with the team (23 in 89 games). Adams played for five other teams before retiring in 2007, earning three Pro Bowl nods and one All-Pro honor with Baltimore in 2000 on his way to winning Super Bowl XXXV. -Connor Benintendi
58. Sherman Smith, RB
Seahawks Tenure: 1976–1982
Highest Ranking: 43
Lowest Ranking: 69
Writer's Take: Part of the Seahawks first draft class in 1976, the 6-4, 225-pound "Sherman Tank" didn't have much support early in his career running behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL and never produced a 1,000-yard season in his NFL career. Still, he managed to rush for 3,429 yards and 28 touchdowns, including 11 touchdowns in 1979, during seven seasons with the franchise despite the lackluster blocking. What set him apart, however, was his dual-threat capabilities out of the backfield during a time where running backs rarely were featured in the passing game, snagging 211 receptions for 2,342 yards while adding 10 touchdowns catching passes from Jim Zorn during his time as a Seahawk. -Corbin Smith
57. Edwin Bailey, G
Seahawks Tenure: 1981–1991
Highest Ranking: 52
Lowest Ranking: 62
Writer's Take: After being drafted in the fifth round of the 1981 draft out of South Carolina State, Bailey became an instant starter at left guard along Seattle's offensive line. Even after reverting to the bench for two years in favor of Reggie McKenzie, he ended up playing 11 seasons for the Seahawks, starting all 16 games four times and starting 121 out of 139 games played. The Savannah, Georgia native participated in four playoff runs in Seattle, including the run to the AFC Conference Championship Game in 1983 and a 12-win season in 1984. During his time on Seattle's offensive line, the Seahawks finished in the top six in scoring offense three times under coach Chuck Knox. Bailey protected quarterback Dave Krieg and paved the way for running back Curt Warner to notch four 1,000-yard rushing seasons. -Nick Lee
56. Patrick Kerney, DE
Seahawks Tenure: 2007–2009
Highest Ranking: 54
Lowest Ranking: 60
Writer's Take: Kerney, a former first round pick, came to Seattle at age 31 after eight seasons with the Falcons and made a big difference along the defensive line. In his first year in Seattle in 2007, he reached heights he had never attained before, notching 14.5 sacks, second in the NFL, along with five forced fumbles and an interception. His single season sack total is the third-highest mark in franchise history, earning himself a Pro Bowl nod and First-Team All-Pro recognition. He was never that productive with Seattle again, collecting just 10.0 sacks over the next two years combined while missing substantial time due to injury before announcing his retirement after the 2009 season. But that single season explosion is enough to put him squarely on this list. -Nick Lee
55. Geno Smith, QB
Seahawks Tenure: 2019–Present
Highest Ranking: 44
Lowest Ranking: 68
Writer's Take: One of the most unlikely success stories in franchise history, Smith signed with the Seahawks as a backup for Russell Wilson and only threw five passes in his first two seasons with the team. However, an injury to Wilson opened the door for him to impress in three starts during the 2021 season, and after the front office dealt the long-time starter to the Broncos in March 2022, the veteran signal caller seized his opportunity, beating out Drew Lock for the starting job. Throwing 30 touchdowns and leading the NFL in completion percentage in his first full season as a starter, he won Comeback Player of the Year honors and even received an MVP vote. Now with two Pro Bowl selections to his name since taking over as Seattle's starter, he has a chance to continue climbing this list with another strong season in Ryan Grubb's offense in 2024. -Corbin Smith
54. Kevin Mawae, G/C
Seahawks Tenure: 1994–1997
Highest Ranking: 46
Lowest Ranking: 58
Writer's Take: Mawae joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019 primarily due to his success with the Jets and Titans, but his journey to Canton began with four strong seasons with the Seahawks. Drafted in the second round out of LSU, Mawae quickly found his way into Seattle’s starting lineup as a rookie in 1994. Starting 11 games at right guard, he garnered Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team honors, showcasing himself as one of the best young linemen in the sport. By his third season with the team, he’d transitioned to center, where he started all 32 regular season games during the 1996 and 1997 seasons. If the Seahawks would’ve been a bit more competitive - they never finished above .500 in his four years with the team - Mawae would’ve likely earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl before departing to join the Jets prior to the 1998 season. -Corbin Smith
53. Bobby Engram, WR
Seahawks Tenure: 2001–2008
Highest Ranking: 52
Lowest Ranking: 55
Writer’s Take: Engram, though sparingly Seattle’s No. 1 receiving option, had the longevity and consistency to wedge his way into the franchise record books. The 5-10, 192-pound wideout was part of Seattle’s 2005 team that reached Super Bowl XL, and he led the team in receiving yards with 778 on 67 receptions. Two seasons later, Engram posted his lone 1,000-yard season when he caught 94 passes for 1,147 yards and six touchdowns. Engram finished his eight-year Seahawks tenure with 399 receptions (seventh all-time), 4,859 receiving yards (seventh) and 18 touchdowns (10th). He began an NFL coaching career in 2011 and has been the Washington Commanders’ wide receivers coach since 2023. -Connor Benintendi
52. Russell Okung, T
Seahawks Tenure: 2010–2015
Highest Ranking: 45
Lowest Ranking: 59
Writer's Take: Okung missed a bunch of games due to various injuries during his six seasons with the Seahawks, but when healthy, he proved to be one of the better left tackles in the NFC. After missing 11 games with ankle and pectoral injuries during his first two seasons, Okung finally stayed healthy and started 15 regular season games, earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Even while missing eight games on injured reserve in 2013, he returned late in the season and started all three of the Seahawks playoff games, including a 43-8 rout of the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. In total, he started 14 playoff games and two Super Bowls for Seattle. When he departed as a free agent after the 2015 season, his absence hit the organization harder than anticipated, as the Seahawks struggled to find a replacement until trading for Duane Brown. Durability issues kept him from being higher on this list and though he’s not in the same galaxy as legend Walter Jones, he could be in the debate as the second-best left tackle in franchise history. -Corbin Smith
51. Shawn Springs, CB
Seahawks Tenure: 1997–2003
Highest Ranking: 50
Lowest Ranking: 54
Writer’s Take: Springs is tied for the third-highest draft pick in Seahawks history as the No. 3 overall pick in 1997, and that remains tied for the highest a cornerback has been selected in NFL history (Derek Stingley Jr., 2022) He was taken just three spots ahead of Hall of Fame offensive tackle Walter Jones and, while not quite reaching those heights, Springs built a lengthy Seattle resume himself. Making a Pro Bowl in just his second season in 1998, Springs piled up 75 total tackles, seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns — two via interception and one on a scoop-and-score. Springs averaged 20.3 yards per interception return that season. His 20 interceptions over seven seasons with Seattle places him ninth on the team’s all-time leaderboard, and he is 17th in solo tackles with 375. -Connor Benintendi