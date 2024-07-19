Seattle Seahawks Top 100 Countdown: Pass Rushers Wreak Havoc in No. 50-41
Over the course of 48 seasons, the Seattle Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best closing in on half a century as an NFL franchise?
To take part in the festivities, each member of the All Seahawks writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.
After compiling averages from all four lists, who made the final cut? In part six of our countdown, spearheaded by a trio of prolific pass rushers off the edge, here’s players No. 50 through 41 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.
50. Quandre Diggs, S
Seahawks Tenure: 2019–2023
Highest Ranking: 49
Lowest Ranking: 53
Writer’s Take: Acquired from the Lions in a trade deadline heist by John Schneider, Diggs immediately made his presence felt in center field of the Seahawks defense, intercepting three passes and returning one of them for a touchdown in five games following the trade. Emerging as one of the NFL's best ball hawking safeties, he recorded at least four interceptions in each of the following three seasons, including leading the team with five picks in 2020 and 2021. He also packed plenty of punch as a tackler despite his 5-9, 197-pound frame, eclipsing the 90-tackle mark twice and amassing 324 combined stops in parts of five seasons with the franchise. While he departed Seattle in a bittersweet way as a cap casualty, his 18 interceptions rank 11th in team history and he achieved that mark in the second-fewest games behind only Darryl Williams. -Corbin Smith
49. Rufus Porter, EDGE
Seahawks Tenure: 1988–1994
Highest Ranking: 42
Lowest Ranking: 59
Writer's Take: Breaking into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southern University in 1988, Porter had to scratch and claw to find his way into Seattle’s defensive lineup. As a rookie, he barely played on defense, but he made the Pro Bowl due to stellar play on special teams. The following year, the Seahawks unleashed the athletic 228-pound Porter as a pass rusher and he broke out with 10.5 sacks, earning Pro Football Weekly First-Team All-Pro recognition and returning to the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive year. Over the next three seasons, he continued to produce outstanding numbers with 226 solo tackles and 24.5 sacks, but didn’t make another Pro Bowl as the team began to struggle winning football games. From that point on, Porter’s performance declined substantially, as he posted just 2.5 sacks in his final two years with the team. Still, his story arc evolving from undrafted special teams ace into one of the league’s most productive linebackers for a five-year period makes him worthy of a top-50 ranking. -Corbin Smith
48. Terry Wooden, LB
Seahawks Tenure: 1990–1996
Highest Ranking: 47
Lowest Ranking: 50
Writer's Take: One of the franchise's most criminally underrated defensive standouts, Wooden put up gaudy numbers throughout most of his seven seasons with the Seahawks. Entering the league as a second-round pick with Syracuse, the 6-3, 239-pound linebacker started eight games as a rookie and enjoyed a breakout 1991 campaign, surpassing the 100-tackle mark for the first time. From 1993 to 1995, he averaged over 120 tackles per season, including an NFL-best 114 solo tackles in 1994, while also adding four interceptions, five forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown. In total, he racked up 625 tackles and six interceptions in just 89 games over seven seasons. Playing on underwhelming teams throughout his time in Seattle, Wooden never received the respect he deserved as a top-tier NFL linebacker and would rank near the top of the list for best Seahawks never to play in a Pro Bowl. -Corbin Smith
47. Chris Clemons, DE
Seahawks Tenure: 2010–2013
Highest Ranking: 39
Lowest Ranking: 61
Writer's Take: While Clemons had flashed in his first five NFL seasons, including posting 8.0 sacks in his lone season with the Raiders, few could have projected his ascendance towards becoming one of the best edge rushers in the NFC when the Seahawks acquired him from the Eagles prior to the 2010 season. As one of Pete Carroll's first great additions, the former Georgia standout broke out playing the LEO defensive end role in Seattle's defense, producing a career-high 11.0 sacks while helping the team win the NFC West. Over the next two seasons, he racked up 22.5 sacks, 45 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles, and nine pass deflections, stuffing the stat sheet while providing valuable leadership for young players such as Bruce Irvin. A torn ACL suffered in the Wild Card round during the 2012 playoffs set him back and limited him to just 4.5 sacks in 2013, but he played well in Seattle's march to a Super Bowl title, sacking Peyton Manning in a 43-8 drubbing of Denver. -Corbin Smith
46. Duane Brown, T
Seahawks Tenure: 2017–2021
Highest Ranking: 34
Lowest Ranking: 57
Writer's Take: Though Brown spent most of his career with the Texans, he established himself as one of the best tackles in Seahawks history since after acquired before the trade deadline in 2017. Immediately becoming the alpha dog of Seattle's offensive line, he earned a Pro Bowl nod in his first partial season with the team despite playing in only nine games. Somehow, he didn't make the Pro Bowl in 2018 but earned a Second-Team All-Pro selection, joining the great Walter Jones as the only Seahawks tackle to receive such distinction. Though he missed some time due to injury in 2019, he logged 70 starts in parts of five season with the franchise and received a second Pro Bowl selection after his final year in the Pacific Northwest in 2021, cementing his legacy as one of the best deadline acquisitions the organization has ever made. -Corbin Smith
45. Jim Zorn, QB
Seahawks Tenure: 1976–1984
Highest Ranking: 40
Lowest Ranking: 48
Writer’s Take: Both Seattle’s first-ever starting quarterback and its most prolific left-handed passer, Zorn’s production with the Seahawks still stacks up to the team’s 21st-century greats. Zorn spent his entire tenure in Seattle throwing to Hall of Fame wide receiver Steve Largent, racking up 20,122 passing yards and 107 touchdowns to rank fourth all-time among Seahawks quarterbacks in both categories. He did, however, throw 133 interceptions with Seattle as well while completing just 53.3 percent of his passes. In 1978, Zorn threw for 3,283 yards, 15 touchdowns and 20 interceptions but finished as a second-team All-Pro and was third in MVP voting — fully displaying how much the NFL has evolved since the 1970s. Despite his efficiency falling far short of modern Seahawks quarterbacks, Zorn remains an important piece in the franchise’s history after leading the team for eight seasons and being with the team for nine. -Connor Benintendi
44. Cliff Avril, DE
Seahawks Tenure: 2013–2017
Highest Ranking: 42
Lowest Ranking: 49
Writer’s Take: When Seattle won Super Bowl XLVIII in Avril’s first season with the team in 2013, he became the first player in NFL history to win a title after being on a winless team (Detroit Lions, 2008). The 6-3, 260-pound defensive end was crucial to Seattle’s championship-winning defense, and he continued to be a cornerstone for the unit for the next three years. Avril recorded at least five sacks every season from 2013–16, topping out at a career-high 11.5 in 2016 — the same year he earned his lone Pro Bowl nod. His consistent pass-rushing presence still has him ranked 11th among Seahawks all-time sack leaders with 34.5 in his Seattle career. Coming off his best season, Avril’s career was cut short in 2017 when he suffered a neck injury that nearly paralyzed him. He was unceremoniously released due to a failed physical in May 2018, and never returned to the NFL. -Connor Benintendi
43. Robbie Tobeck, C
Seahawks Tenure: 2000–2006
Highest Ranking: 37
Lowest Ranking: 47
Writer’s Take: After playing six seasons in Atlanta, Tobeck was a 2000 free agent signing who went on to anchor the middle of Seattle’s offensive line for five seasons while protecting Matt Hasselbeck. Tobeck started every game for the Seahawks from 2001–05 and was a Pro Bowl selection during the team’s run to Super Bowl XL in the 2005 campaign. Originally signing with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Tobeck’s rise to being a Pro Bowl center and a reliable, long-term starter for two different NFL teams was as impressive a resume as any. -Connor Benintendi
42. Mack Strong, FB
Seahawks Tenure: 1994–2007
Highest Ranking: 39
Lowest Ranking: 48
Writer's Take: Strong doesn’t have the rushing or receiving production John L. Williams did, but he’s the best pure fullback to ever wear a Seahawks uniform due to his run blocking prowess and longevity. In 14 seasons, he played in 201 games, including 112 consecutive games from 2000 to 2006. During his illustrious career, he paved the way for three different running backs (Chris Warren, Ricky Watters, Shaun Alexander) to each rush for over 1,000 yards at least twice apiece. Watters amassed over 4,000 yards thanks in part to Strong’s lead blocking from 1997 to 2000, while Alexander eclipsed 1,100 rushing yards in five straight seasons, scored 87 touchdowns, and won a league MVP award running behind him. He didn’t get a lot of chances to make plays with the football in his hand, but Strong caught over 70 percent of his career targets and finished his career with a respectable 218 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns. -Corbin Smith
41. Ricky Watters, RB
Seahawks Tenure: 1998–2001
Highest Ranking: 36
Lowest Ranking: 54
Writer’s Take: Watters is an all-time great running back regardless of team, but he spent at least three seasons with three different teams during his career — wrapping up his NFL tenure with Seattle. Watters came to the Seahawks in 1998 after posting three straight 1,000-yard seasons with Philadelphia, and he extended that production streak to six straight seasons by the end of the 2000 season. He had at least 1,200 rushing yards every year from 1998–2000 before playing in just five games in 2001, Watters’ final season in the league. In just 53 games with the Seahawks, Watters piled up 4,009 rushing yards to still rank seventh in team history. His 22 rushing touchdowns also rank eighth among Seattle running backs. Watters still holds the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a playoff game, scoring five times in a 1993 NFC Divisional round game while with San Francisco. -Connor Benintendi