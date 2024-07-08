Seattle Seahawks Training Camp: DK Metcalf, Receivers Ready to Shine in New Scheme
Playing a role in missing the postseason and ushering in a new era with a coaching change in January, the Seattle Seahawks didn't quite meet lofty expectations on offense in 2023, plunging outside the top-15 in scoring after ranking ninth one season earlier.
But while the Seahawks underachieved on offense, a stacked receiving corps featuring DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba didn't deserve much of the blame, if any. Even as the offense sputtered with an injury-marred offensive line struggling to protect quarterback Geno Smith and the lack of a consistent run game, all three wideouts eclipsed 60 receptions and 600 receiving yards apiece, a feat that only two other teams achieved last season.
Amid significant turnover elsewhere on the roster, Seattle understandably maintained status quo at receiver with Metcalf, Lockett, Smith-Njigba, and Jake Bobo all returning. With hopes of maximizing on their immense talent on the outside, coach Mike Macdonald reeled in former Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as the team's new play caller, pairing the receiving corps with the same coach who engineered top-three passing attacks the past two years in Montlake.
Still early in the learning process acclimating to Grubb's offense, Metcalf has been impressed by what he's seen from the coach and looking at the talent on the roster, he believes the sky is the limit for the group in a new scheme.
"This offense I think has a lot of potential to be great," Metcalf said during mandatory minicamp last month. "Especially with the weapons that we have in our receiver room, tight end room, running back room, and even the o-line, the veteran leadership that we brought in this offseason. I think it has potential to be special.”
As Metcalf mentioned, the Seahawks have far more firepower than just the receiving room. Along with the duo of Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet coming back in the backfield, the team invested a two-year contract in athletic pass catching tight end Noah Fant with plans to unlock his full potential in Grubb's offense and also drafted Michigan tight end AJ Barner as a possible day one contributor.
But for Seattle to soar as envisioned in 2024, Metcalf, Lockett, Smith-Njigba, and company will need to be the catalysts in an offense predicated on attacking opponents with the vertical passing game.
From a pure talent standpoint, few teams in the NFL have the bevy of weapons the Seahawks will be able to deploy on Sundays. And, even though a new offense will present growing pains at times, continuity with Smith back under center and the same quartet of receivers atop the depth chart should ease the transition and further amplify expectations, especially for Smith-Njigba as he enters his second season with improved chemistry with the quarterback.
“Just having a whole season with Geno, going into year two, our communication is better," Smith-Njigba said. "Some guys you can get on them, you can't get on them. And our communication and what he wants from me is more clear than ever. And me being a year two guy, we had a talk yesterday where I can use my voice and tell him, ‘Hey, this is what I'm seeing.’ With that comes time and growth and it's been great so far. Just want to build on that and be the best we can.”
In part three of our annual training camp preview, can Smith-Njigba and Seattle's star-studded receiving corps live up to the hype? Here's a deep dive into the position group looking back at last season, exploring what's new for 2024, an interesting stat, and the key question that must be answered.
2023 in Review
Stepping up as the clear No. 1 target in his fifth season, Metcalf finished with 1,114 receiving yards - the second-highest total of his career - to go with eight touchdowns and a personal-best 16.9 yards per reception. Even though his numbers were down compared to the previous four seasons, Lockett still posted a respectable stat line with 79 receptions for 894 yards and scored five touchdowns, while Smith-Njigba used a strong second half to eclipse 60 catches and 600 receiving yards as a rookie, giving Seattle as good of a trifecta as any in the league.
The Seahawks also received unexpected contributions from undrafted rookie signee Jake Bobo, who made the team out of training camp and finished the year with 19 catches for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns along with providing stellar blocking on the outside. This helped offset disappointing seasons from former draft picks Dee Eskridge and Dareke Young, who each missed extensive time due to suspensions and/or injuries and finished the year with zero combined catches as well as minimal special teams impact.
What's New?
With Metcalf, Lockett, and Smith-Njigba all returning, the Seahawks didn't need to make any major moves to further supplement their receiving corps, but the team did take a flier on ex-Colorado standout Laviska Shenault. Formerly a second-round pick for the Jaguars, the 6-2, 220-pound Shenault endured a rocky past two years with the Panthers, but he offers dynamic potential as a change of pace yards after the catch threat, can play out of the backfield with 50 career carries on his resume, and has produced a strong 27.7 yards per kick return average. Though opportunities will likely be limited on offense, his presence could help fill the void Eskridge was supposed to occupy while also providing a spark with new kickoff rules coming into play in 2024.
Interesting Stat
In 2023, Metcalf, Lockett, and Smith-Njigba became the first trio of Seattle receivers in franchise history to top 60 receptions, 600 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in the same season.
Key Question
Is Smith-Njigba ready to take the torch from Lockett as Seattle's clear No. 2 receiver?
Over eight seasons with the Seahawks, Lockett has been a model of consistency, including surpassing 1,000 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in four straight seasons from 2019 to 2022. Even last season, though his receiving yardage and touchdown output dropped considerably, he still nearly hit 80 receptions to lead the team. Considering his route running savvy and incredibly reliable hands, he should remain a viable weapon for Smith to throw to and it wouldn't be a surprise if he manages to surpass 70 catches again.
At the same time, Lockett will turn 32 years old in September and signs started to point towards Smith-Njigba taking on a bigger piece of the passing game pie for Seattle as last season progressed. From Week 7 on, while Lockett produced 56 catches for 643 yards compared to Smith-Njigba's 47 catches for 518 yards, the rookie caught four touchdowns - including two game-winners - during that span. Smith-Njigba also posted a five percent higher catch rate and slightly better yards per reception average compared to his veteran counterpart.
Following an outstanding offseason program, coupled with a slot-friendly offense orchestrated by Grubb, Smith-Njigba has been tabbed as the early favorite for breakout Seahawk this upcoming season for good reason. With only one football to go around and Metcalf remaining Smith's top option, Lockett could be the victim of the youngster's ascendance from a statistical standpoint with fewer opportunities. Nonetheless, even if that happens, he instantly would be the most feared N. 3 receiver in the league, so it's a good problem for Seattle.