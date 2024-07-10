Seattle Seahawks Training Camp: Ken Walker III, RB Stable Eager to Explode in 2024
Zigging while most other teams zag in an economy where running backs have become increasingly devalued, the Seattle Seahawks invested not one, but two second-round picks on the position in back-to-back drafts to land Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.
From general manager John Schneider's point of view, contrary to how many other teams view the position in today's NFL, Charbonnet's fall to the back of the second round made his value too good to pass up despite already having a 1,000-yard rusher in Walker on the roster. Though the move drew criticism from many draft analysts who felt an early selection could have been utilized much better selecting a player from a more prioritized position, the Seahawks hoped reestablishing an elite rushing attack could help get them back on the Super Bowl contention track.
Unfortunately, at least in year one with Walker and Charbonnet in tandem, Seattle didn't come close to achieving that objective, finishing a dreadful 28th in rushing yards in 2023. But neither back deserved blame for that disappointing production, as they were victims of circumstance running behind an injury-battered offensive line and didn't get near enough carries in an offense that ranked dead last in time of possession last season.
While new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb earned his first crack at calling plays in the NFL on the backbone of a top-three passing attack at Washington, he has a history of developing strong run games as well dating back to his early coaching career as an offensive line coach. Looking at the talent he inherited in the backfield, he's fired up for the opportunity to feature Walker and Charbonnet as staples of a blue-collar offense that won't simply be defined by a flashy vertical passing game.
"You base some of that on the talent that you have and the guys that you have here. And so for us, we're trying to make sure that we find every way to utilize those things," Grubb told reporters during OTAs in June. "When you talk about some of the run/pass balance, you have backs like nine [Kenneth Walker III] and Zach [Charbonnet], you're pretty excited about your ability to run the ball. I think for us, we're trying to melt some things together with some of the things we've done in the past, whether it's a long time ago or even just the last few years and get the guys to understand that we want to be a physical, dominant team at the same time have that same explosive, confusing element that people are used to.”
Even as Michael Penix Jr. lit up the skies in Montlake over the past two years at the wheel of Grubb's offense, the Huskies had quality complementary run game. In 2022, Wayne Taulapapa - who spent a cup of tea with Seattle last season - rushed for 887 yards and averaged 6.3 yards per carry, while Cameron Davis added 522 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. Last year, Dillon Johnson nearly hit 1,200 yards and scored 16 touchdowns to give the offense a desired physical mentality.
Considering that track record, Grubb should be excited for the chance to implement Walker and Charbonnet as key weapons in a balanced Seahawks attack. Presenting different skill sets, Walker provides rare juice as a home run threat who can take the ball the distance every time he touches the ball, while Charbonnet runs with fury behind his pads as a downhill runner with his own ability to create damage once he gets to the second level.
Beyond their contrasting running styles, Walker and Charbonnet also possess soft hands out of the backfield as pass catching options, with the former previously being a receiver at the high school level. Between the two, they hauled in 62 receptions for 468 yards, but Grubb hopes to see both of those numbers increase next season and plans to make a concerted effort forcing opponents to account for all five eligible receivers snap-to-snap, further increasing their value.
“I love doing that," Grubb said of getting running backs involved in the passing game. "Yeah, we want to make every guy on the field, all five of them as dangerous as possible from any position on the field.”
In part four of our annual training camp preview, will Walker and Charbonnet fuel a run game resurgence under Grubb's watch? Here's a deep dive into the position group looking back at last season, exploring what's new for 2024, an interesting stat, and the key question that must be answered.
2023 in Review
Hampered by inconsistent blocking up front, Walker wasn't quite able to replicate his rookie production on the ground, coming nearly 100 yards short of the century mark while his yards per carry dipped by a full half yard compared to his stellar rookie campaign. He also didn't have near as many explosive runs, as he was held to 24 rushes of 10 or more yards. But the former Michigan State star did his best to earn the yards he gained, ranking fifth in missed tackles forced (56) while producing 637 of his 905 rushing yards after contact according to Pro Football Focus charting.
In a secondary role as a rookie, Charbonnet's production steadily ticked upward as the season progressed, as 353 of his 462 rushing yards and 27 of his 33 receptions came after Week 8. Like Walker, a decent chunk of his yardage came after contact (320 yards) behind a shaky front line. But interestingly, he nearly equaled his teammate with 16 runs of 10 yards or more on 111 fewer carries, showcasing his underrated explosiveness with the ball in his hands. Fellow rookie Kenny McIntosh didn't play any offensive snaps and spent most of his first season sidelined due to a knee sprain.
What's New?
After investing high draft picks in Walker and Charbonnet in consecutive years and further bolstering depth by picking McIntosh in the seventh round last year, the Seahawks didn't select a back in April, marking a rare occurrence with Schneider at the controls. Following the departure of DeeJay Dallas, who signed with Arizona, the team did sign undrafted free agents George Holani and Kobe Lewis, who should have an opportunity to compete with McIntosh for the third back role when training camp opens. The team also added UFL star Ricky Person Jr. to the mix after mandatory minicamp to further bolster the competition.
Interesting Stat
Despite having two talented backs in Walker and Charbonnet, the Seahawks finished dead last in the NFL averaging 1.7 yards per carry in the red zone in 2023.
Key Question
How will Grubb split up reps between Walker and Charbonnet in his offense?
One of the most electric runners in football, Walker's starting job isn't in jeopardy, as he ranks in the top 10 in rushing yards, missed tackles forced, and rushing touchdowns since coming into the league in 2022 and only 49ers star Christian McCaffrey has more 20 yard runs in that span. Grubb will aim to cater his run game to the dynamic back's strengths while also implementing screens and pass catching opportunities for him to ensure he gets the ball in his hands frequently to stress defenses. Not utilizing him as a featured weapon would be malpractice for the first-time NFL play caller.
But while Walker shouldn't have anything to worry about when it comes to losing his starting job, Charbonnet offers the more similar skill set in comparison to Taulapapa and Johnson, who thrived in Washington's offense the past two years as decisive downhill runners who also contributed as receivers. A superior athlete and overall talent in contrast to those former Huskies, it's possible Grubb could fall in love with his running style and well-rounded game, bridging the snaps gap closer to a 50/50 by-committee approach.
For fantasy owners, that would likely be a nightmare scenario. However, the Seahawks may be at their very best offensively with both Walker and Charbonnet having substantial roles as a thunder and lightning package rather than one of them being a clear bell cow receiving the bulk of the snaps, and how Grubb chooses to deploy them will bear watching.