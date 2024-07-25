Seattle Seahawks Work Out Former Second-Round Pick Marquise Blair
Continuing to take a look at players as they churn the back of their roster early in training camp, the Seattle Seahawks brought a former top pick back to town for a workout.
Among several free agents at the facility, Marquise Blair, a 2019 second-round pick for the Seahawks, tried out with hopes of getting another NFL shot. The veteran safety didn't play any snaps last season after being released by the Eagles in April with a Non-Football Injury designation.
Previously starring as an All-Pac 12 selection at Utah, Seattle tabbed Blair as a potential successor for Kam Chancellor, who had been forced to retire after the 2017 season with a neck injury. As a rookie, he played in 14 games with three starts, tallying 32 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles while standing out on special teams.
Unfortunately, Blair couldn't stay healthy for the remainder of his tenure with the Seahawks, starting with a torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season when teammate K.J. Wright's helmet slammed into his knee on a tackle. After recovering from that injury, he again was limited to six games in 2021 before landing back on injured reserve with a patellar tendon injury.
Though Blair returned in time for training camp the following season, Seattle waived him during final roster cuts and he landed with Carolina, recording one tackle in three games in 2022. Though he spent time on Philadelphia's practice squad, he hasn't played a down in the NFL since, and bringing him in for a workout likely is little more than kicking the tires on a talented player whose career has been derailed by serious injuries.
Currently, the Seahawks have veterans Julian Love and Rayshawn Jenkins cemented in as starters at safety, while K'Von Wallace and Coby Bryant have been in the mix receiving extensive reps during offseason practices. The team also has second-year safeties Jonathan Sutherland and Ty Okada on the roster and Jerrick Reed recovering from an ACL tear on the PUP list.