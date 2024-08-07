All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Excited For New System

Second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba believes the Seattle Seahawks offense is set up to be explosive in 2024.

Jan 7, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) warms up prior to facing the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is learning a new playbook in his second NFL season, but given the fact he had to start from scratch a year ago, this isn't a new process for him.

Smith-Njigba has enjoyed getting to learn the new offense and believes it could open up some new opportunities for him and his teammates.

"When I see the playbook, my eyes get wide," Smith-Njigba said post-practice on Tuesday. "I just see a lot of possible explosive plays, a lot of answers to whatever the defense is in. That always makes receivers feel good ... our whole offensive coaching staff has been doing a good job mixing it up and really putting the best players at what they do and allowing them to do that. I definitely feel good about where we're at."

Smith-Njigba's abilities are part of the reason the Seahawks feel they have the ability to push the envelope and employ a high-octane offense. But they also feel he has some intangibles that can't be taught.

"He's got this fluid explosiveness about him that can run the entire route tree," head coach Mike Macdonald said Tuesday. "Incredible ways like track the ball, body control, explosive in and out of his cuts. I talk about all this tacit stuff all the time but it's like this competitor in him, the mentality of what we want, he has that."

Smith-Njigba and the Seahawks are set to begin their preseason on Saturday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. PT.

