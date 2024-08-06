Charles Cross is 'Anchor' for Seattle Seahawks O-Line Amid Uncertainty Elsewhere
The eventual starting five on the Seattle Seahawks offensive line remains one of the biggest questions into the second full week of training camp.
If the season started today, per Seattle’s first unofficial depth chart, the lineup would be Charles Cross (left tackle), Laken Tomlinson (left guard), Olu Oluwatimi (center), Anthony Bradford (right guard) and George Fant (right tackle).
There are no surprises in that group. Abraham Lucas, the de facto starting right tackle when healthy, continues to work back from injury and Fant is a serviceable fill-in with 73 career starts under his belt. Bradford started 10 games at right guard last season for the Seahawks and is yet to be unseated by rookie third-round pick Christian Haynes for many first-team reps in training camp.
Oluwatimi was expected to replace Evan Brown, now with the Arizona Cardinals, at center, though that could change if Seattle can successfully court veteran Connor Williams. Tomlinson is by far the most experienced and reliable option at left guard, despite a rough season with the New York Jets in 2023 (that entire offensive line was a mess, to put it lightly).
Entering training camp, Cross’s job at left tackle was the only sure item, and that’s not changing as long as he’s healthy. Despite being drafted just two years ago, and with Lucas out, Cross is the longest-tenured player on Seattle’s front.
“[Cross is] the anchor of the offensive line, man. We go as Charles [Cross] goes … just a lot of respect for how he goes about his business — he’s like a silent assassin out there,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters after Monday’s practice. “[I’m] not some offensive line savant, but from what you see and how you evaluate practice … it seems like he’s got some things to take his game to the next level.”
At center, Oluwatimi remains the leader for the starting job, but that could be radically shaken up if the Seahawks can sign Williams. Before tearing his ACL in December while with the Miami Dolphins, Williams was the highest-graded center in the league in 2023, per Pro Football Focus. Even with Oluwatimi’s potential, Williams’ six seasons of experience and run-blocking specialty would be an instant upgrade for Seattle.
For now, though, Macdonald said the competition between Oluwatimi and fifth-year center Nick Harris remains open. Undrafted rookie Jalen Sundell, who the team signed just before their first training camp practice on July 24, is also being evaluated for the position.
“Nick [Harris] has done a nice job. He’s pushing Olu [Oluwatimi],” Macdonald said. “Young pups are doing a good job, too. Jalen’s doing a good job. It’s open.”
Even though he’s listed as the backup to Tomlinson at left guard on the depth chart, McClendon Curtis continues to primarily see reps at right tackle behind Fant. Curtis, who is listed at 6-6, 325 pounds, regularly rotated between guard and tackle during his college career at Chattanooga.
“Right now we like him at right tackle, but he does have some ability to go inside,” Macdonald said. “We’ll see if we move him back inside. Right now, he’s cooking at tackle.”
There is no set date for when Seattle plans to have its starting five nailed down, Macdonald said, and there doesn’t need to be. The preseason will be critical to evaluating what players are best fit and what group of five meshes well together.
Also, with possible additions looming, there is no sense in announcing a preliminary starting group only for it to be adjusted later. This is what training camp is for — ironing out the details to be ready to go when Week 1 of the regular season rolls around.
The final five could be further shaken up if Lucas is indeed good to go for the regular season. If that’s the case, Fant drops into a backup role and Curtis may be more likely to be moved back inside. It’s still early, with more than a month remaining until Seattle’s season opener.
“I don’t think you need to have it at any point. It’s based on who you are and where you’re at with your team,” Macdonald said when asked about the timeline. “If I gave you an answer, I’d just be making something up off the top of my head.”