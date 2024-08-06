Seattle Seahawks Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Leading Up to Preseason Opener
Set to open up their preseason schedule on Saturday with a road trip to Los Angeles to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks unleashed their first unofficial depth chart on Monday with no real surprises on offense, defense, and special teams.
As expected, Seattle will roll into a new season with Geno Smith back under center as the starting quarterback for a third straight season. The two-time Pro Bowler will have third-year running back Ken Walker III in the backfield behind him, while DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be cemented as the team's three starting receivers on the outside and tight end Noah Fant will provide a strong fourth receiving option.
In the trenches, with right tackle Abraham Lucas still on the PUP list and yet to practice this season recovering from knee surgery, veteran George Fant sits atop the depth chart. As for the rest of the line, left tackle Charles Cross, left guard Laken Tomlinson, center Olu Oluwatimi, and right guard Anthony Bradford would be the projected starters in Week 1 at this stage with center Nick Harris and rookie guard Christian Haynes still potentially in the mix to win a job.
On defense, Dre'Mont Jones has been sidelined for the last eight practices with a hamstring injury, but the Seahawks still list him as the starter at the "RUSH" position over Boye Mafe with Uchenna Nwosu at the SAM linebacker spot opposite of him. In the interior, veterans Leonard Williams, Johnathan Hankins, and Jarran Reed are listed as starters as expected with rookie Byron Murphy II and second-year defender Mike Morris as next in line at the defensive tackle and end spots.
At linebacker, veterans Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker expectedly are listed as starters, while rookie Tyrice Knight currently is the third-team middle linebacker despite playing some with the first-team defense in Monday's practice. With the depth chart not accounting for nickel packages, Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen occupy the two starting cornerback spots and Julian Love and Rayshawn Jenkins are the free and strong safeties respectively.
As for special teams, the Seahawks have fourth-year receiver Dee Eskridge opening the preseason as the projected punt returner as well as one of two kick returners alongside Laviska Shenault. Undrafted rookie cornerback Dee Williams is listed as a reserve in both roles and could be in the hunt to win one of those jobs during the preseason to earn a roster spot.
While the first depth chart always draws some interesting discussions for fans, there's a reason they are released with an unofficial label attached to them and typically, there's plenty of changes that happen over the course of the preseason and the final few weeks of training camp. Until the Seahawks actually take the field on September 8, these three-deep listings should be taken with a massive grain of salt.