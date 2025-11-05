Seahawks rookies among NFL's best in first half of season
The Seattle Seahawks are thriving with a 6-2 record in the first half of the season and a big reason behind the success is the team's rookie class.
The Seahawks drafted some strong rookies, two of which were included in The Athletic's All-Rookie team for the first half of the season. First-round pick Grey Zabel was named the best interior offensive lineman in the season's first nine weeks.
"Double-digit rookie guards have started so far this season, with plenty of ups and downs from each. But Zabel and Detroit’s Tate Ratledge have been the most consistent and impactful," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote.
"Zabel played well over the first month of the season and was even better in October, specifically in pass protection. Over the last four games, he allowed a total of two pressures and has yet to give up a sack. The alert, physical play style Zabel showed at North Dakota State has translated well, as he’s stonewalling rushers at contact and shielding the pocket. His run blocking hasn’t been as impressive, but it has been an upgrade over what Seattle had last season."
Zabel off to strong start in rookie season
The Seahawks are atop the NFC West thanks to the improvement along the offensive line and Zabel has been a huge part of that. He still has room to get better, which the Seahawks should be excited about.
Zabel isn't the only rookie making an impact for the Seahawks. Second-round pick Nick Emmanwori has played extremely well and Brugler named him the runner-up at the nickel spot behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Jacob Parrish.
"Labeled by some before the draft as a freaky size-speed athlete without a true position, Emmanwori has quickly served crow to the doubters," Brugler wrote.
"Lining up as a nickel in Mike Macdonald’s scheme, he has been at his best driving downhill, as he did Sunday night against the Commanders to blow up a block and tackle Deebo Samuel for a loss on a wide receiver screen. It hasn’t all been perfect, but the early returns are promising."
Emmanwori growing for Seahawks
Emmanwori was viewed as one of the big risers in the pre-draft process, but that is coming into fruition now more than ever. If he continues along his upward trajectory, the Seahawks defense will continue to get better.
The Seahawks will be back in action in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Updated depth chart after Seahawks’ trade for WR/KR Rashid Shaheed
NFL Network breaks down why the Seahawks targeted Rashid Shaheed
New addition adds lethal speed to Seahawks offense & special teams
Sam Darnold rivaling Tom Brady, other greats with ridiculous statistic