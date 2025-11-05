Only 3 legendary NFL teams had a better DVOA than Seahawks through 8 games
If the Seattle Seahawks' 6-2 record looks like it doesn't nearly represent how good they are, you are exactly right. While wins and losses are ultimately what matters most, they're also an imperfect way of measuring the greatness of a team.
Going by one advanced stat, the 2025 Seahawks are one of the most impressive teams to come along in the last 50 years.
According to Aaron Schatz, only three NFL teams since 1978 have had a better DVOA through eight games than Seattle has right now - and all three of them eventually made it to the Super Bowl.
The 2007 New England Patriots could have gone down as the greatest team of all time. They went undefeated during the regular season, and rolled to the Super Bowl on the strength of an excellent defense and an all-time QB-WR duo with Tom Brady and Randy Moss. Only the pure goodness of Eli Manning's heart (and a lethal interior Giants pass rush) stopped them from going all the way.
The 1991 Washington Redskins didn't go undefeated, but they only lost two games during the regular season en route to a Super Bowl win under legendary head coach Joe Gibbs. They got the job done with a really strong run game and the second-best scoring defense in the league that year.
The 1985 Chicago Bears are perhaps the most-storied league champions of all time. Their defense is credited as the most dominant in NFL history. Buddy Ryan's group led the way to a 15-1 record in the regular season, followed by crushing wins in the divisional round, the NFC championship and a 36-point win in the Super Bowl.
The Patriots that year were on another planet, but it says a lot that the Seahawks are only a point behind the '85 Bears in overall DVOA.
That early loss to the 49ers and the shootout with the Buccaneers are starting to look like flukes rather than signs of weakness. We will learn a lot more about this team in two weeks when they face the LA Rams, who are even better if we're going by EPA.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks rise in NFL power rankings after crushing Commanders
Seahawks studs & duds from a wild, lopsided win over Commanders
Pair of defensive injuries could have major consequences for Seahawks
ESPN adds intriguing new name to Seattle Seahawks trade chatter