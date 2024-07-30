Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Centered on Growth Entering 10th NFL Season
The second time Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett ever touched a football in an NFL regular season game, he weaved through St. Louis Rams defenders for a 57-yard punt return touchdown on Sept. 13, 2015.
Over the first three seasons of his career, Lockett was a steady receiver and a lethal kick returner, earning All-Pro honors each year and totaling three kick and punt return touchdowns — including a 105-yard score just two games after carving up the Rams. Suddenly, everyone in Seattle knew about the third-round pick out of Kansas State.
Since then, two major changes have occurred: The Rams are now in Los Angeles (for the second time), and Lockett has built a lengthy NFL career as a one of the most consistent receivers in Seahawks history.
In 2018, Lockett broke out on offense, finishing with 57 catches for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns — beginning his would-be impeccable rapport with then-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He now has more than 600 catches and nearly 8,000 receiving yards entering his 10th NFL season.
“For me, I still got time to get better, still got time to work on my game,” Lockett told reporters after Seattle’s first padded training camp practice on Monday. “Obviously, a lot of times when you get to year 10, people say you’re on a decline, but that gives me just … more energy, if not motivation, just to be able to keep going and take my game to another level.”
Lockett, now 31, did take a dip production-wise last season. His 79 receptions were the fourth-most in his career, but his 894 receiving yards and five touchdowns were both the lowest he’s had in a season since 2017. His 11.3 yards per reception was also second-worst in his career.
That could be attributed to age and decline, but Seattle’s offensive weaponry hasn’t rivaled the current team’s arsenal since Lockett’s rookie season. In 2023, three Seahawks wideouts finished the season with more than 600 yards receiving for the first time since Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse and Lockett did so in 2015.
Even if Lockett doesn’t reach 1,000 yards receiving ever again, that will be more so a symptom of Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s emergence and DK Metcalf’s dominance — not because Lockett has slowed down.
“A lot of guys don’t even make it to 10 years, some guys don’t even make it past three and a half [years],” Lockett said. “So, for me, just to be able to be in year 10, that’s different stuff that you could be grateful for … I’m truly thankful for that and grateful for that, and [I] just want to continue to give God the glory [for] every opportunity that I get to play this game.”
Lockett admitted not everything is the same, particularly in the maintenance of his body. He used to not even stretch before playing, Lockett added, but now he utilizes the recovery resources at his disposal — highlighting methods such as massage, chiropractic and cupping therapy.
Proactivity is also important, Lockett said, as he routinely keeps up with those recovery methods instead of only doing them to alleviate injury or halt an ailment that’s beginning to arise.
“The biggest part about this game, as we all know, is availability, and it’s durability,” Lockett said. “If you’re not available, then that’s when people say, ‘Oh, he’s getting older.’ But the more and more you make yourself available to practice, make yourself available to play in the games, you give yourself a chance to be able to continue to play as long as you want to play.”
Lockett has garnered criticism from some and praise from others for his occasional tendency to give himself up after catching the ball, instead of trying to gain extra yards and ultimately be tackled. From a pure football perspective, the criticism is understandable.
However, Lockett has played in 144 of 147 possible games in his career as a result of his ability to protect himself. During his stretch of four-straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2019–22, he missed just two games. That’s created far more value for the team than a few extra yards after the catch.
“I still find ways to be effective, still find ways to be able to grind, to take my game to another level,” Lockett said. “But you got to be able to be just a little bit more smart and not allow yourself to have that early wear and tear on your body.”
With all the talent Seattle has on the offensive side of the ball, Lockett may become the team’s third receiving option in 2024 for the first time in eight seasons. Regardless of his production in year 10, Lockett’s already ranked second all-time in Seahawks history in receptions (612), receiving yards (7,994) and receiving touchdowns — trailing only Hall of Famer Steve Largent in each category.
“I’d play every game if I could. At some point, I’m never going to play again,” he added. “I’d rather play as long as I possibly can.”