Former Seattle Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Retires
A former first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks is hanging up his cleats.
According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, former Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is being placed on the reserve/retired list by the Carolina Panthers and is walking away from the NFL at 28 years old.
Penny was the No. 27 overall pick by the Seahawks out of San Diego State in the 2018 NFL Draft but never lived up to the hype of a first-round pick. He played 42 games with the Seahawks across five seasons, running for 1,918 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Penny's best season with the Seahawks came in 2021 when he ran for 749 yards and six touchdowns. However, he wasn't able to maintain those stats after suffering a broken fibula five games into the 2022 campaign. After Penny's injury, rookie running back Ken Walker III emerged for the Seahawks and ended up taking his spot in the starting lineup. That prompted the Seahawks not to give Penny another contract in 2023.
Penny signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, but he only appeared in three games for them in the 2023 campaign. He then signed with the Panthers back in May, but now he is ending his Carolina tenure before it truly begins.
While Penny found moments of promise in his career, he ultimately struggled to stay healthy and to find the field when he was. While he failed to live up to his draft hype, six years in the NFL is not something to be disappointed about.