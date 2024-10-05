Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet Draws Questionable Fine From NFL
When Zach Charbonnet reports to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks against the New York Giants on Sunday, he will be doing so with his wallet being a bit lighter.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the NFL levied a $45,000 fine against Charbonnet for unnecessary roughness/illegal use of the helmet in a 42-29 loss to the Detroit Lions. The second-year back was not penalized for the block on Monday night.
On the play in question, Charbonnet lined up on the right side of quarterback Geno Smith in shotgun, while fellow running back Ken Walker III motioned from the slot back to the backfield to take a handoff on a sweep. Charbonnet sprinted out wide as a lead blocker and lowered the boom on cornerback Amik Robertson, pancaking the defensive back into the turf to help his backfield mate pick up six yards on a successful carry.
Prioritizing safety of players, particularly when it comes to blows to the head, the NFL has cracked down on deemed illegal blocks such as the one made by Charbonnet on Monday night, dishing out several fines each week with hopes of eliminating those plays from the game.
Per league rules, a block can warrant a foul if he "lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent" or "uses any portion of his helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent's head or neck area." The rule does state, however, that incidental contact by the mask or the helmet in the act of a block or a tackle is not prohibited, providing a bit of a gray area for officials.
In the case of Charbonnet's block, while his helmet does ultimately make contact with Robertson, he appeared to initiate contact with his left shoulder, which is not illegal. He also didn't lower the crown of his helmet or lead with it, and the eventual contact with his helmet hitting the defender appeared to be incidental on the block, making the fine a questionable one at best on what appears to be a physical, but clean, football play.
Players are allowed to appeal fines, but it remains to be seen whether or not Charbonnet will take that course of action. Based on the fact he wasn't flagged on the play and film doesn't show a blatant illegal block as described in the by-rules, it may be his best course of action, as several of these fines have been rescinded in the past following further review.