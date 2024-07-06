'They Play at Different Speed': Ex-All Pro Digs Seattle Seahawks Linebacker Signings
SEATTLE, Wash. - As part of one of the most metamorphic offseasons in franchise history, the Seattle Seahawks started a new chapter at linebacker this spring, bidding adieu to future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner and four-year starter Jordyn Brooks in free agency.
In the wake of their departures, with new coach Mike Macdonald having a significant voice in the decision-making process, the Seahawks opted to sign veterans Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson to one-year deals as replacements. Given Wagner's popularity as an all-time great and Brooks' upside, this series of moves wasn't necessarily viewed as favorable by much of the fan base, and Baker and Dodson both missing all of the offseason program recovering from injuries only created more questions about the position group heading into the new season.
For those who have already hit the panic button, however, former All-Pro linebacker Lofa Tatupu thinks you should just relax and take a deep breath. Confident in what Baker and Dodson will be able to bring to the table for Macdonald's defense after watching them on film with the Dolphins and Bills last season, while he holds Wagner in the highest regard, he thinks Seattle will be in great hands in the middle once both players return to the field early in training camp later this month.
"If you're a fan of football, you're well aware of who Baker is," Tatupu said during an interview on the Locked On Seahawks podcast. "He makes plays in every facet of the game: coverage, tackles for loss, sacks, interceptions. It's impressive. And then same for Dodson, he finally got to start some meaningful time, 10 or 11 games last year [for the Bills]. But he is every bit the athlete and the physical force that you want at linebacker. Both these guys, they play at a different speed."
Entering the league as a third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2018, Baker has been one of the most productive all-around linebackers in the NFL over the past six seasons. Earning a starting spot early in his rookie season, he has surpassed the 100-tackle mark in three of the past five years while recording 22.5 sacks and five interceptions, showing off a well-rounded toolbox as a run defender, blitzer, and cover linebacker.
Despite his lean 6-2, 225-pound frame and aggressive play style, Baker has also been quite durable, playing in at least 16 games in each of his first five seasons before being placed on injured reserve last December and missing Miami's final four games. Though he's coming off wrist surgery and didn't practice at all for Seattle this offseason, that track record should ease concerns for fans, as he should be ready to roll well before the season opener against Denver on September 8.
With 82 career starts under his belt, Baker offers far more game experience than Dodson, who only started five games in his first four seasons in Buffalo. However, an injury to Matt Milano opened the door for him to finally see extensive snaps last year and he took full advantage, setting career-highs in tackles (74), sacks (2.5), pass breakups (2), and tackles for loss (8), exhibiting the all-around skill set necessary to be an every down linebacker in today's NFL.
Citing their athleticism, raw power, and ability to generate impact plays in all facets, Tatupu thinks Baker and Dodson's film made it easy for Macdonald to sell general manager John Schneider on their potential as starters in place of Wagner and Brooks in his scheme, leading to the team taking a chance on them in free agency.
"They got together, talked about their philosophy, they watched the film, and they saw two guys moving at a different pace," Tatupu said of Baker and Dodson. "Just passing people up to make tackles for loss, stops at the line of scrimmage, and then being physical. The craziest thing about Baker, it feels like it's so effortless with his power. He's not a big guy, maybe 230? But I saw him throw linemen and then take on the running back and not give ground, so having stopping power is everything. That's usually one of the first things I want to see out of a linebacker. Both these guys got it."
Aside from lauding personnel decisions signing Baker and Dodson as well as drafting UTEP standout Tyrice Knight, Tatupu also has high expectations for Seattle's linebacker group in large part due to the changes made in front of them, which should have a positive ripple effect on their performance.
Continuing to invest in their defensive line, the Seahawks re-signed veteran Leonard Williams to a three-year, $64.5 million contract in March, ensuring he would play alongside Jarran Reed and Dre'Mont Jones for at least one season, win addition to signing massive nose tackle Johnathan Hankins. With six quarterbacks going in the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, Schneider and company also won the lottery with Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II falling to them at pick No. 16 to further bolster the front line.
Downplaying any concerns about the situation at linebacker, Tatupu believes the group will be better than advertised, expecting the return of Williams and arrival of the talented Murphy to make life much easier on Baker and Dodson. Assuming a disruptive front line helps keep them clean, both athletic defenders should be able to fly to the football and make plays around the line of scrimmage, which would bode well for the Seahawks chances to dramatically improve their run defense and add extra punch to their pass rush from the second level.
"As long as you got the monsters up front, and we do, and then adding [Byron] Murphy, I didn't think he'd be there when we took him. I thought he was top 10. But the run on quarterbacks allowed him to be there for us, so that was a blessing. And he's a special player. So I can't wait to watch him get to work. All we needed was just a little D-line. Even last year, we need a little D-line depth. That's all we needed. So we got that."