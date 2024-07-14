Top 100 Seattle Seahawks: Clutch WRs, Productive LBs Headline No. 90-81
Over the course of 48 seasons, the Seattle Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best closing in on half a century as an NFL franchise?
To take part in the festivities, each member of the All Seahawks writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.
After compiling averages from all four lists, who made the final cut? In part two of our countdown with linebackers and clutch receivers galore, here’s players No. 90 through 81 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.
90. Dave Wyman, LB
Seahawks Tenure: 1987-1992
Highest Ranking: 87
Lowest Ranking: 94
Writer's Take: Drafted in the second round out of Stanford in 1987, Wyman's career in Seattle nearly didn't happen. Months after his selection, the Seahawks used a supplemental first round selection to bring Brian Bosworth into the fold and All-Pro talent Fredd Young remained on the roster, leaving the team with a surplus of middle linebackers. The team tried to trade Wyman to San Francisco midway through his rookie season, but a failed physical due to a suspect shoulder nixed the deal. It turned out to be a blessing, as Bosworth's own shoulder issues ended his career quickly, allowing Wyman to emerge as a key cog on Seattle's defense for several seasons. He battled injuries throughout his career, but proved his toughness by playing through pain and amassing over 100 tackles in 1988 and 1989. -Corbin Smith
89. Zach Miller, TE
Seahawks Tenure: 2011-2014
Highest Ranking: 85
Lowest Ranking: 97
Writer's Take: Originally joining the Seahawks after signing a five-year, $34 million deal in 2011, Miller never quite lived up to his contract as a receiving threat. Coming off his lone Pro Bowl season with the Raiders, he finished with under 400 receiving yards in each of his four seasons with the team. But the 256-pound tight end proved invaluable as a run blocker, helping open up running lanes for Marshawn Lynch, who eclipsed 1,200 rushing yards in each of those four seasons. Even with his receiving yardage down from earlier in his career, he also scored eight touchdowns, providing Russell Wilson with a red zone threat. He always seemed to play at his best in big games as well, producing eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown in a Divisional Round loss to the Falcons in 2012. -Corbin Smith
88. Ron Essink, OT
Seahawks Tenure: 1980-1986
Highest Ranking: 87
Lowest Ranking: 92
Writer's Take: Making history, Essink became the first NFL player to be drafted out of Grand Valley State when he was chosen by Seattle in the 10th round of the 1980 NFL Draft. Starting three games in his rookie campaign, the 6-6, 260-pound tackle was pleasantly productive in a reserve role and he even caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Jim Zorn – the only points Seattle mustered in a 51-7 blowout defeat against Dallas. Winning the starting job at left tackle in 1981, Essink started in 67 of the team’s next 80 regular season games and also drew three starts during Seattle’s 1983 playoff run, showcasing the pass protection prowess and toughness to hold up in the trenches despite being undersized. Unfortunately, Essink battled injuries at the end of his tenure in the Pacific Northwest, forcing him to hang up his cleats before the 1987 season. –Corbin Smith
87. Michael Dickson, P
Seahawks Tenure: 2018–Present
Highest Ranking: 81
Lowest Ranking: 92
Writer’s Take: Certainly the most talented punter Seattle has ever had, Dickson deserves this spot as a player still on the Seahawks’ roster. Dickson leads the team’s all-time record books in yards per punt (48), net yards per punt (42.9), and percentage of punts inside the 20-yard line (42.3 percent). Originally from Sydney, Australia, his background has also helped Dickson become a fan favorite. Dickson is one of just eight Australians currently playing in the NFL. He is a product of Prokick Australia — which helps Australian kickers and punters refine their skills to earn opportunities to play American Football — and was a fifth-round pick out of Texas in 2018. -Connor Benintendi
86. Koren Robinson, WR
Seahawks Tenure: 2001–2004, 2008
Highest Ranking: 83
Lowest Ranking: 90
Writer’s Take: Robinson had high expectations as the ninth overall pick in 2001 and, despite having a few standout seasons, didn’t fully reach his potential. His lone All-Pro honor came as a kick returner with Minnesota in 2005, but Robinson’s only 1,000-yard receiving season came with Seattle in 2002 (78 catches, 1,240 receiving yards, five touchdowns) when he led the team in receiving yards. Over the next two seasons, Robinson fell into the shadows of Darrell Jackson and Bobby Engram before becoming a free agent. Rejoining the Seahawks for his final NFL season in 2008, Robinson set and still holds the record for the longest reception in team history — a 90-yard touchdown pass from then-backup Seneca Wallace in a game against Philadelphia. Robinson accumulated 244 receptions with Seattle (10th all-time) and 3,567 receiving yards (10th). His 1,240 yards in 2022 remains the third-most in one season by a Seahawks receiver. -Connor Benintendi
85. Michael McCrary, DE
Seahawks Tenure: 1993–1996
Highest Ranking: 77
Lowest Ranking: 91
Writer’s Take: McCrary’s productivity with the Seahawks is mostly isolated to his final season in Seattle (1996), but he remains one of the better seventh-round draft success stories in team history. A true sack specialist, McCrary had 28 total tackles and 6.5 sacks in his first three seasons with the Seahawks. Then, in 1996, he broke out for 76 total tackles and 13.5 sacks — fourth-most at the time and still the sixth-most in a season in team history. McCrary went on to log two more double-digit sack seasons with Baltimore (earning two Pro Bowl nods), where he played the latter six seasons of his career. -Connor Benintendi
84. David Hawthorne, LB
Seahawks Tenure: 2008-2011
Highest Ranking: 76
Lowest Ranking: 90
Writer's Take: If there's a candidate for most underrated player in this set of rankings, Hawthorne might take the cake as one of the better inside linebackers ever to don a Seattle uniform, even if he didn't play with the team very long. Undrafted out of TCU, the undersized 230-pound linebacker broke into the starting lineup for the Seahawks in 2009, producing 100 or more tackles in each of the next three seasons before being replaced by future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner. In addition, he proved himself to be stellar in coverage, intercepting seven passes and producing 15 passes defensed during that span. He played a vital role in a stunning wild card win over New Orleans in 2010, recovering a fumble during the 41-36 upset. -Corbin Smith
83. Blair Bush, C
Seahawks Tenure: 1983-1988
Highest Ranking: 77
Lowest Ranking: 86
Writer's Take: Bush had one of the longest careers you will find among offensive linemen, playing an impressive 17 seasons with four different teams. Though his only Super Bowl appearance happened in Cincinnati, his best years on the field happened in Seattle, who acquired him in exchange for a first-round pick prior to the 1983 season. He became a key foundational piece of the Seahawks offensive line in the mid-1980s, starting at least 14 games in four of his six years with the Seahawks. At one point, he was the team’s all-time leader in starts at center, but Robbie Tobeck surpassed him in 2005. He also started in the franchise’s first six playoff games, including a stunning road upset over the Dolphins in 1983. -Nick Lee
82. Jermaine Kearse, WR
Seahawks Tenure: 2011-2016
Highest Ranking: 76
Lowest Ranking: 88
Writer's Take: One of the best undrafted stories in franchise history, Kearse stayed in the Pacific Northwest after a successful college career at Washington and initially spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad. But an injury to Sidney Rice opened the door for him to emerge as a viable target for Russell Wilson during Seattle's Super Bowl run in 2013, as he caught 22 passes for 346 yards and scored four touchdowns. In five seasons with the franchise, he reeled in153 passes for 2,109 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping the Seahawks make the playoffs each season and advance to a pair of Super Bowls. He played at his best in the postseason, hauling in 31 receptions for 493 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 playoff games, including a remarkable reception in Super Bowl XLIX where the caught a go ball from Wilson after it deflected off of his foot. -Corbin Smith
81. Bruce Irvin, DE/LB
Seahawks Tenure: 2012-2015, 2020, 2022
Highest Ranking: 75
Lowest Ranking: 85
Writer's Take: In 2012, the Seahawks marched to the beat of their own drum in the draft and it promptly won them a Super Bowl. Irvin was the first surprise selection, picked 15th overall out of West Virginia. He made an immediate impact with 8.0 sacks during his rookie season in limited snaps. He continued to blossom as Seattle went on to win a Super Bowl and appear in another, playing in 27 games while racking up 55 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks in those two seasons. He also produced a sack and two quarterback hits on Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLIX. He played a vital role in one of the best defenses in NFL history and is part of the reason why Seattle has a Lombardi Trophy. He returned for two separate stints in 2020 and 2022, pushing his career stat line to 22.5 sacks and 166 combined tackles in six seasons with the organization. -Nick Lee