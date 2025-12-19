Bruce Irvin apologizes for mocking Sam Darnold after Seahawks' ridiculous rally

The Seattle Seahawks just finished the greatest Thursday Night Football game ever played. While that's a low bar to hurdle, their 38-37 win over the Los Angeles Rams will go down as one of the most storied in franchise history - and may have a lasting impact on their starting quarterback.

At one point the Seahawks trailed the Rams 30-14 and had just a three percent chance of winning. That was in large part thanks to another ugly outing from Sam Darnold against a defense that just seems to have his number.

At that point Darnold had thrown two interceptions and no touchdowns and was getting mercilessly mocked on Twitter for not the first time in his career. Even Seahawks great Bruce Irvin joined in.

6 picks in 2 games is crazy work — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) December 19, 2025

However, against all odds Darnold rebounded and finished the game on a strong note - throwing the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion in overtime. Irvin had already changed his tune by that point and eventually apologized for doubting him.

Shittt Sam making me eat my words atta boy lol — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) December 19, 2025

Way to drop them nuts Sam! I apologize to you! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) December 19, 2025

Darnold finished with a relatively mediocre line of 22/34 for 270 yards, two touchdowns, two picks and a passer rating of 84.2.

Those picks Darnold threw early in the game are now ancient history, though. All anybody will remember is the remarkable comeback that the Seahawks pulled off, starting with another electrifying return touchdown by Rashid Shaheed.

Darnold's about-face and strong finish is the real story, though. Not only did he reverse the narrative about his inability to win big games in real time, he may have secured himself a long-term contract with the Seahawks to be their franchise QB for the foreseeable future.

This was a win that changed the course of the season, the team and for Darnold's NFL career.

