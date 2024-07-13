Top 100 Seattle Seahawks: Specialists Reign Supreme in No. 100-91
Over the course of 48 seasons, the Seattle Seahawks have boasted plenty of star power on offense, defense, and special teams. But which players stand out as the best of the best closing in on half a century as an NFL franchise?
To take part in the festivities, each member of the All Seahawks writing staff assembled their own individual rankings for the top 100 players in Seahawks history.
After compiling averages from all four lists, who made the final cut? To open our countdown with a special teams emphasis, here’s players No. 100 through 91 with highest ranking, lowest ranking, and analysis courtesy of our writing staff.
100. Ray Roberts, OT
Seahawks tenure: 1992–95
Highest ranking: 95
Lowest ranking: Unranked
Writer’s take: One of Seattle’s 18 top-10 picks in franchise history, Roberts was selected 10th overall in the 1992 NFL Draft and anchored the left side of the offensive line for three seasons. Roberts started 46 games at left tackle during that span for sub-par teams (Seattle finished 2-14 his rookie season) before playing in 11 games, and starting none, in 1995 — his final season with the Seahawks. After four years in Seattle, Roberts played five seasons with Detroit to conclude his career. Now an analyst for the team, the Seahawks’ history of decorated offensive tackles pushes Roberts far down the list, but he squeezes in at No. 100. - Connor Benintendi
99. Golden Tate, WR
Seahawks tenure: 2010–13
Highest ranking: 91
Lowest ranking: Unranked
Writer’s take: The best seasons of Tate’s career came after his tenure in Seattle, but he remains a fiery icon in Seahawks history for his on-field personality and contributions to the team’s Super Bowl victory in 2013. In his four seasons with the Seahawks, Tate accumulated 165 receptions (23rd all-time) for 2,195 receiving yards (15th) and 15 touchdowns (T-13th) along with contributing as a punt returner. His best season with the team was his final one, catching 64 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Seahawks’ receiving group. That effort landed Tate a five-year contract with Detroit in 2014, and he totaled three 1,000-yard seasons with the Lions. - Connor Benintendi
98. Rick Tuten, P
Seahawks tenure: 1991–96
Highest ranking: 89
Lowest ranking: Unranked
Writer’s take: Tuten can be forgotten among the Seahawks’ talented punters due to the team never having a winning record during his six seasons in Seattle. However, during his tenure, he played in 101 games (second all-time), punted 554 times (second), and racked up 24,266 punt yards (second). He placed the ball inside the 20-yard line 26.5 percent of the time, ranking fourth among Seahawks with at least 100 punts while with the team. Tuten was a second-team All-Pro with Seattle in 1994 and led the NFL in punting yards in 1992 and ’93. - Connor Benintendi
97. Sam McCollum, WR
Seahawks Tenure: 1976–81
Highest Ranking: 94
Lowest Ranking: Unranked
Writer's Take: Overshadowed by the legendary Steve Largent on underwhelming teams, the 6-2, 203-pound McCollum doesn't get enough respect as one of the most underrated receivers in franchise history. Out of all receivers to appear in at least 90 games with the Seahawks, he ranks second behind only Largent averaging 14.7 yards per reception. Though he never eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season, he still ranks 11th in receptions (232), 11th in receiving yards (3,409), and ninth in touchdowns (21) in Seattle's record books. - Corbin Smith
96. Terry Taylor, CB
Seahawks Tenure: 1984-1988, 1994
Highest Ranking: 91
Lowest Ranking: Unranked
Writer's Take: Stuck in the shadows in a secondary featuring Kenny Easley, Dave Brown, and John Harris, Taylor never earned the recognition he deserved as a key cog in Seattle's defense. After being selected in the first round of the 1984 NFL Draft, he produced three interceptions as a rookie despite starting just one game for the Seahawks. Once Taylor earned a full-time starting role the following season, the Southern Illinois standout didn't look back, starting in 51 of 64 regular season gamesover the next four seasons while amassing 12 interceptions in that span. In six seasons with the franchise, he produced 16 interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns, while tallying 259 combined tackles. -Corbin Smith
95. Stephen Hauschka, K
Seahawks Tenure: 2011–16
Highest Ranking: 91
Lowest Ranking: 100
Writer's Take: The Seahawks signed Hauschka ahead of the 2011 season and he became their regular kicker for the next six seasons. Only Seattle's all-time scoring leader, Norm Johnson, appeared in more games as the kicker than Hauschka in Seattle. The North Carolina State product was reliable through Seattle's most successful run in franchise history, as he made all eight kicks in the 2013 postseason on the way to a Super Bowl title. He only missed one field goal attempt in 11 playoff games for the Seahawks. - Nick Lee
94. Norm Johnson, K
Seahawks Tenure: 1982–90
Highest Ranking: 82
Lowest Ranking: Unranked
Writer's Take: You simply can't leave the franchise's all-time leader in scoring off of the top 100. Johnson probably is not the best kicker in franchise history, largely thanks to his underwhelming 69.7 percent field goal rate. But only 21 Seahawks players in team history have been named First-Team All-Pro and Johnson is on that list. In 1984, he earned that designation along with a Pro Bowl bid as he made 20 field goals in 24 attempts, his longest being 50 yards, and missed just one extra point attempt. The UCLA product was responsible for 110 points that season and is atop the franchise list with 810 points. His longevity along with his place on top of the franchise scoring list earn him a spot in the top 100. - Nick Lee
93. Red Bryant, DE
Seahawks tenure: 2008–13
Highest ranking: 90
Lowest ranking: 99
Writer’s take: While not in a glamorous position in the Legion of Boom defense, Bryant was a key run-stuffing cog on Seattle’s defensive line for five seasons and during its Super Bowl victory in 2013. The 6-4, 323-pound defensive lineman isn’t high in any all-time defensive categories for the Seahawks, mostly because his impact often didn’t appear in the box score. Seattle was a top 10 rushing defense in each of Bryant’s final two seasons with the Seahawks from 2012–13, and he played in 64 games with the team during his career. Bryant concluded his career by playing one season in both Jacksonville and Arizona. - Connor Benintendi
92. Ron Mattes, OT
Seahawks Tenure: 1985-1990
Highest Ranking: 86
Lowest Ranking: 96
Writer's Take: A seventh round selection in the 1985 NFL Draft, Mattes spent his rookie season on the sidelines as a developmental player and didn’t play a single snap until the following season. With long-time starter Ron Essink leaving before the 1986 season, Mattes jumped in as his successor and found instant success as the team’s starting left tackle, starting in all 16 regular season games. Protecting Dave Krieg’s blindside, the 6-6 blocker started in 36 of the Seahawks’ 48 games over the next three seasons and also started a pair of playoff games. Unfortunately, his tenure with the Seahawks ended on a rough note, as he started just seven games during the 1990 campaign and was replaced by first-round pick Andy Heck in 1991. –Corbin Smith
91. Leon Washington, RB/KR
Seahawks Tenure: 2010–12
Highest Ranking: 88
Lowest Ranking: 96
Writer's Take: One of two significant additions via trade before or during the 2010 season, Washington joined the Seahawks coming off of a severe broken leg suffered with the Jets, creating questions about how he would fit with his new team. Though he didn't see much action as a running back, he thrived as one of the NFL's premier kick and punt return specialists in three years with the organization, including returning a team-record three kicks for scores in 2010. Over three years with Seattle, he averaged 10.3 yards per punt return, 26.2 yards per kickoff return, and scored five special teams touchdowns, giving opponents nightmares with his ability to take the ball back for six any time he touched it. -Corbin Smith