Uchenna Nwosu Brings 'Mentality That You're Looking For' for Seattle Seahawks
In March of 2022, the Seahawks nabbed free agent Uchenna Nwosu for a two-year, $19 million deal after he spent his first four seasons with the Chargers. He rewarded the Seahawks with a career year, with 9.5 sacks, 66 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 26 quarterback hits — all career highs.
He was 14th among all edge players with 61 pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He was also third in "stops" (tackles that constitute a "failure" for the offense, per PFF). Over the 17 games, he displayed his well-rounded skillset against the run and pass.
In 2023, there was hope Nwosu could take yet another step and become a Pro Bowl-caliber edge player. Seattle rightfully gave him a three-year, $45 million extension ahead of the season.
He got off to a good start, notching two sacks against the Giants. Unfortunately, his season was cut far too short after six games, suffering a season-ending pectoral injury against the Cardinals that required surgery. He missed the final 11 games and Seattle's defense sorely missed his presence.
The Carson, California, native spent the last several months rehabbing and getting back to his prior strength, or perhaps even better. Now fully healthy, not only are hopes high once again for his performance on the field, but it appears he is taking on more of a leadership role in Seattle. The departure of Bobby Wagner left a leadership vacuum on the defense.
New head coach Mike Macdonald complimented Nwosu's mentality and leadership as he enters year three in Seattle during a press conference following the team's Tuesday training camp practice. It's especially crucial as he implements a new scheme.
"We love Uchenna," Macdonald said. "Talk about the mentality that you're looking for on our football team. He's the leader that we're going to rely on ... he's had a really good camp."
Nwosu is entering his age-28 season, his seventh in the NFL. With the turnover along the defense, he is now one of the more experienced players on that side of the ball. Boye Mafe stepped in nicely in his absence last year, with a nine-sack season of his own. Now those two can work in tandem to create a solid duo of pass rushers off the edge.
With a fresh slate, Nwosu looks forward to a healthy season on the field. The Seahawks desperately need him to play like he did in 2022, or perhaps even better. He showed he has double-digit sack potential. Even against the run, he is vital, especially as the Seahawks ranked 31st in run defense last season.
If the Seahawks are going to make a jump in production on defense, Nwosu will be a big part of that turnaround.