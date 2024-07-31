Seahawks Swap Running Backs, Sign Kairee Robinson to 90-Man Roster
Shaking up their backfield group following Wednesday's seventh training camp practice, the Seattle Seahawks signed undrafted rookie Kairee Robinson to replace Ricky Person Jr., who was waived with an injury settlement.
Measuring in at 5-6, 195 pounds at his pro day workout this spring, Robinson broke out as a senior at San Jose State, earning First-Team All-Mountain West honors after rushing for 1,194 yards and 18 touchdowns while averaging a gaudy seven yards per carry. He finished his five-year college career with 2,713 rushing yards and 31 rushing touchdowns, scoring the vast majority of those touchdowns in his final two seasons.
Per Pro Football Focus, Robinson wrapped up his senior campaign with 729 yards after contact, ranking 27th among FBS running backs. He also forced 54 missed tackles, good for 26th in the nation, while his 39 runs of 10-plus yards ranked 10th overall.
Offering capable hands out of the backfield, Robinson contributed as a reliable receiver for the Spartans, snagging 90 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns. He also returned five kickoffs during his college career, though he never had more than three returns in a season and played special teams sparingly.
Robinson will join a Seattle backfield currently headlined by former second-round picks Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. The team also has second-year back Kenny McIntosh as well as undrafted rookies George Holani and Kobe Lewis competing for snaps in training camp with the preseason set to kick off on August 10 in Los Angeles.
Signing with the Seahawks in June, Person arrived in town after starring in the UFL for the Birmingham Stallions. He had been out since the first training camp practice on July 24 due to an undisclosed injury and now will become a free agent free to sign with any other team.