Who Will Seattle Seahawks Select in 2024 Fan-Driven Mock Draft?
Holding one of the premier executive jobs in the NFL, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has to earn his money handling difficult tasks aiming to build and maintain a championship-caliber roster, including navigating the challenges of executing trades and making selections during NFL draft weekend.
In reality, most fans wouldn't be able to handle the pressure of running an NFL franchise as Schneider has for 15 years, but that doesn't mean they don't like to test their chops orchestrating their own draft with the goal of pushing the Seahawks back into Super Bowl contention with a strong, talented class.
If given the keys to Seattle's draft bus from Schneider, who would fans select to add to the team's roster for the 2024 season? How many trades would they make to either move up or slide down and recoup picks? Would they prefer drafting a major need in the first round such as guard Graham Barton or snag the best player available by selecting Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton or Iowa safety Cooper DeJean?
On the latest episode of Locked On Seahawks, those questions are answered as hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee dive into their annual fan-driven Seahawks seven-round mock draft, grading every trade and selection made by listeners themselves, including a potential surprise on day two to help bolster the trenches.
Smith and Lee also discuss the Seahawks "picture gate" controversy under new coach Mike Macdonald and debate whether taking down a basketball hoop and murals at the VMAC should be a story to begin with as Pete Carroll's replacement begins to leave his own stamp on the organization.
Listen to the latest Locked On Seahawks in the video player above or subscribe for free to the podcast platform of your choice here.
Follow and Subscribe to Locked On Seahawks on all Podcast platforms 🎧
Follow Corbin Smith on X and Threads, where he'll be sharing the latest news about the Seattle Seahawks and talking with fans.