Seahawks insider says GM John Schneider 'incredulous' over DK Metcalf question
A familiar theme has played out for the Seattle Seahawks online this offseason. Seemingly every offseason comes with a barrage of trade proposals from NFL analysts and fans of other teams involving star wide receiver DK Metcalf. For their part, the Seahawks have never once given any indication that they actually have plans to trade DK, or that they would even entertain an offer.
Nevertheless, 2025 has been no different. Since Seattle's season ended there's been a near-constant speculation - even expectation that Metcalf would be on the move. Apparently somebody forgot to tell general manager John Schneider, because he seemed to be annoyed at the mere suggestion Metcalf might play anywhere else.
Here's how Gregg Bell from the Tacoma News Tribune described the scene when Schneider was asked where things stand with Metcalf at the Scouting Combine earlier this week.
John Schneider on DK Metcalf question
“Where do things stand?” Seattle’s GM said, with an incredulous voice and look Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine. “I’m not sure. He’s on our team. Yeah, yeah. He’s a big, strong, fast, physical receiver.”
That was all Schneider had to share on the subject, so we can toss out all those ideas scenarios sending Metcalf to a WR-desperate AFC teams like the Patriots, Raiders, Browns, Chargers and Steelers.
To be fair, there is at least some logic behind the idea this offseason, the situation being what it is. Metcalf is 27 years old and still has lots of good football left in him, but he's been surpassed on the depth chart by former first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With Tyler Lockett practically guaranteed to leave, the Seahawks could try to trade Metcalf now, hitting the sweet spot for a bonanza in draft capital before his game begins to decline and using those returns to rebuild the WR room.
That being said, the details matter and they're not likely to please Seahawks fans. Metcalf may get a first-round draft pick in return, but that pick is going to be much closer to 32nd than the number one overall pick - and given the number of prospects with first-round grades in this year's draft that's effectively giving Metcalf away for a second-rounder.
Morever, the cap implications of trading Metcalf right now are ludicrous. If they were to trade DK befoe June 1 Seattle would take a beating of $21 million in dead money, while only saving about half that much in salary cap space. To justify that kind of cap move (which NFL teams very rarely do), the Seahawks would have to get an absolutely absurd offer for Metcalf to even consider it.
If Schneider does anything with Metcalf this offseason, it should be a contract extension - which would guarantee that Seattle gets all the best years from number 14's career and also save almost $13.5 million in cap room.
