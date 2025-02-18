DK Metcalf trade proposal sends Seahawks WR to serious Super Bowl contender
DK Metcalf trade rumors are a dime a dozen these days, but to be fair, it's easy to see why.
Metcalf, probably the biggest star on the Seattle Seahawks' offense, is entering the final year of his contract and will likely command upward of $30 million per year on his next extension. That's a lot of money to committ to a player with some consistency issues, and the rise of Jaxon Smith-Njigba could make the Seahawks more comfortable moving on from Metcalf.
In the latest Metcalf trade proposal, Sportsnaut's Andrew Buller-Russ has the Seahawks trading the star wideout to the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.
"While Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry carry the Ravens’ rushing offense, they could use another weapon opposite Zay Flowers," Buller-Russ wrote. "While Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews are great complementary pieces, DK Metcalf would give the Ravens another threat downfield. Headed into the last year of his contract, Metcalf could become available if extension talks break down."
The Ravens have been a Super Bowl contender throughout Jackson's career, but have routinely come up short in the postseason. Flowers and Bateman both had career years and make up a solid receiving duo, but perhaps Metcalf could help them get over the top.
Perhaps the more intriguing part of this deal would be what Seattle could get in exchange for Metcalf. Baltimore may not have a ton of trade assets, but it could easily send a high draft pick or two for a receiver of Metcalf's caliber. If so, it could be worth pulling the trigger on a deal.
Metcalf may be a talented wideout, but given the circumstances, it's not too hard to imagine the Seahawks moving on from him in the near future.
